Brexit fallout: Irish government funds NI students to continue EU Erasmus+ programme

News that the Irish government is paying for students from Northern Ireland to continue to go on Erasmus+ international study and work trips following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU has been welcomed.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has allocated €2m in funding for this year, and the support will stay in place indefinitely.

It is the second major initiative announced this week where Dublin is filling funding gaps in Northern Ireland higher education that have resulted, directly or indirectly, from Brexit.

Erasmus+ is an EU programme and students in the UK lost access to it as a result of Brexit, causing major concern in higher education in Northern Ireland.

SDLP Higher Education Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin said after Brexit referendum there was serious concern about the impact leaving the European Union would have on students here wishing to take part in Erasmus+ studies in Europe.

"Young people here have been afforded amazing opportunities to work, study and live abroad for many decades and it was unthinkable that would be robbed away from them,” she said.

“The Irish Government’s decision to step up and provide this funding will open a wealth of opportunities for a new generation of young people across the North.

"The experience of studying and living abroad brings huge benefits to young people and helps them develop new skills, build new connections with peers from across Europe all while growing their intercultural understanding and awareness.

"The SDLP repeatedly pressed the Department for the Economy to engage on this issue and found the previous Minister’s hands-off approach to be deeply disappointing.

“In stark contrast to a Tory government ripping millions of pounds of funding away from our higher and further education institutions through their punitive budget, the Irish Government is choosing to invest in our young people. This is the latest example of the government in the South supporting education in the North and creating opportunities for those who face losing out.”

In 2020, the Irish Government committed to ensuring that students in Northern Ireland could continue to avail of the programme, and this funding announcement fulfils that pledge.

Mr Harris said it was “a permanent commitment, and will be in place for as long as students in Northern Ireland wish to avail of this option or an alternative mobility model emerges”.

He said the cost would be around €2m a year based on the current numbers of students in Northern Ireland accessing Erasmus+.

“It is an investment in relationships between institutions north and south. It is an investment in our island’s next generation, and I think it’s a really practical, sensible way of continuing to co-operate post-Brexit,” he said.

The minister said that during his many engagements in Northern Ireland, including with the universities’ vice-chancellors, the loss of access to the Erasmus + programme was constantly being raised.

“I understand that. We know that students’ higher education experiences are enriched by undertaking a mobility in another country,” he said.

Mr Harris said participation in Erasmus+ was not just about learning in a partner university, but also about building relationships with other students, and increasing cultural awareness and understanding.

While the funding will be directed to study/internships across Europe, there is a significant north-south dimension, with more than 20% of Northern Ireland Erasmus+ internships taking place in the Republic, including in key sectors such as financial services and technology.

“This experience is vital, and aligns skills development with the island economy,” Mr Harris said.

In another Brexit-related move, Mr Harris and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have confirmed 200 places on nursing degree programmes in Northern Ireland for students from the Republic this September to be funded by the Department of Health in Dublin.

The spare capacity in Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University for 2023/24 arises from budget cuts linked to the collapse of the Stormont government because of the impasse over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.