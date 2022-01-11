Buns launched during Stormont debate, but schools left to fight on regardless

The education system limps on… that we have reached this point is a sad reflection on all those who should have done more a long time ago

Rather than gunslingers rocking into town at high noon, it was more ‘the bunfight at the OK Corral’. The stale crusted cream leaving a sour aftertaste of blame and counter blame and in the middle of it all, schools are still left with a bitterness that things are being done too late in the day, if at all.