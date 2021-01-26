Call for £500 Covid payout to all students as survey reveals plight

The Economy Minister has been urged to find extra funds to support struggling students after three-quarters of them admitted they were facing financial distress as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after the SDLP revealed the results of a survey that also found 94% of students have poor mental health as a result of the health crisis.

Sinead McLaughlin MLA has now written to Diane Dodds asking her to implement a one-off payment of £500 for every full-time student.

"A payment of £500 would cost approximately £32m, just a fraction of the £105m the Department for the Economy has handed back unspent in recent days," she said.

"The DUP minister must implement such a scheme without any further delay."

Mrs Dodds told the Assembly she was continuing to seek additional funding and had spoken to the Student Loan Company, adding she was "disappointed" with the response.

She said she will "continue to pursue that conversation".

The minister earlier met with Queen's University and Ulster University officials, and has written to local higher education institutions asking them to take all possible steps to support students at a "difficult and harrowing time".

She said she was working to secure "significant additional funding as soon as possible".

"I have asked the institutions to ensure that they make every effort to target this additional funding at those most in need and to make the process for accessing financial support as simple as possible," she added.

Ms McLaughlin claimed students had been virtually ignored despite the burden of Covid-19 falling heavily on young people.

"The financial support they have been offered has been pitiful and did not even begin to address the level of need," she said.

"They are barred from claiming benefits and most of their part-time work has dried up, and many have not been paid furlough payments either.

"Diane Dodds and Conor Murphy have ignored the financial stress suffered by students for too long. The fact we are approaching a year of Covid-19 and most students have yet to receive a penny of financial support is appalling, given the levels of assistance provided to many other sectors.

"Diane Dodds has just handed back millions of pounds to Conor Murphy of unspent monies, and his own department have held back £126m for additional Covid support. Supporting all students should be at the top of their agenda this week."

Hundreds of students responded to the SDLP survey. Ms McLaughlin said the results were "harrowing".

She revealed that 75% of students said the pandemic had impacted their finances, and almost 50% were paying accommodation costs for places they cannot stay in.

"Probably the most frightening statistic is that 94% said the pandemic had impacted their mental health," she added.

Some 41% of students are also paying rent for properties they cannot stay in, and the National Union of Students has called for them to be released early from contracts as courses have moved online.

Many claim they are being treated "unfairly" by private landlords, while Queen's University has extended a rent holiday for those living in their halls of residence until the beginning of March. Ulster University is reviewing requests to leave student accommodation early on an individual basis.