Call for clarity on how schools will cope with fresh Covid outbreaks

Northern Ireland's Children's Commissioner has called for clarity over the circumstances in which schools will have to shut in response to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Koulla Yiasouma has urged the Education Minister to reveal the threshold of Covid-19 cases that will force schools across Northern Ireland to close their doors, while also calling for an assurance that the education of children will continue remotely if any schools do have to close in the event that staff and children are diagnosed with Covid-19.

Schools across Northern Ireland are preparing to open their doors once again this week, after the mass closure more than five months ago which resulted in tens of thousands of children being educated at home.

However, the reopening of schools coincides with the number of Covid-19 cases across Northern Ireland beginning to climb once again.

Prior to the school shutdown, ordered by the government in March, schools were closed when a pupil or member of staff attended while displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

The latest Department of Education guidance now provides more information about the actions that should be taken when a child or staff member presents with Covid-19 symptoms, or is diagnosed with the virus but does not recommend automatic closures if someone in the school has a cough, loss of smell or taste, or fever.

According to Ms Yiasouma, the guidance does not go far enough.

"In particular, I note gaps in relation to provision for children with special educational needs in mainstream and special school settings," she said.

"Schools have been planning for a phased return for quite a while now. However, the decision to return full-time for all students has come very close to the new school year, at a time when post primary schools were dealing with the exam results situation.

"It has also come at a time when we are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases."

Despite this, Ms Yiasouma said it is vital that all children are able to return to full-time education to protect their mental health and therefore it is vital that the public adheres to safety advice to ensure Covid-19 is contained as far as possible.

She continued: "The situation must be continuously reviewed and clear monitoring in place to ensure that all appropriate steps have been taken by schools to minimise the risk of transmission. Children, young people, and their parents must be given a voice and any concerns about schools continuing to be opened, listened to.

"We must also be clear about the threshold for when a school may need to close, for example if there is a spike in cases in the local area or when an outbreak within a school cannot be contained. Alongside this we need robust contingency plans to allow the effective education of these children to continue remotely."

At the weekend, the UK's four chief medical officers issued a statement which has said that schools are not a "common route of transmission", while Education Minister Peter Weir has also reiterated this position.

He said: "Schools are not unsafe places for children and they are not unsafe places for teachers either.

"Very, very few, if any, children will come to harm as a result of attending school, but there is evidence of the long-term harm to children's education, life opportunities, mental health and wellbeing from not attending school.

"I want to assure school leaders that this guidance will remain agile and will continue to reflect public health advice. We will continue to keep all medical and scientific developments under review and this will continue to be reflected in guidance going forward."