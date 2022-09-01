Call for investment in Irish language education after plans reveal post-primary schools set to double

Irish-language education has undergone "unbelievable growth" over the past decade but resources are needed to fund development, an activist has said.

It's after plans published by the Education Authority revealed the number of Irish language post-primary schools in Northern Ireland is set to double. The proposals are contained in the EA's operational plan for 2022-2024.

It would mean an increase from two to four Irish-medium post-primaries, with a new school in north Belfast and another to serve the west of Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the BBC, Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein of cultural centre Culturlann McAdam O Fiaich said: "What we've seen over the past ten years is unbelievable growth in the sector, somewhere in the region of 70% growth" he said. "This is over a period where enrolment in schools generally has been in decline."

More and more parents are choosing the sector and the most significant growth so far has been in primary education which is now translating into second level, he said.

The plans are positive but need to be followed through with action, he said.

"Irish education by and large is non-denominational, it is open to all. It has suffered, over many years, marginalisation.

"This plan stated that they will be two [new] schools in the not-too-distant future, all this is is a plan, we need the strategy [...] and resources," he said.

The Education Authority has also planned two new special schools - one of which is proposed in Mid Ulster and another to expand the Harberton North campus in Belfast - and a number of new integrated schools over the next few years. But it could mean some other schools could eventually close or merge due to a longer-term decline in pupil numbers.

The demand for special-school places has risen substantially in recent years and is expected to keep growing.

Jonathan Gray of Arvalee School in Omagh said they haven't turned away prospective pupils.

"We have done our best to accept any children - the children need us," he said. "We try and serve the community we're in. It does demand a lot from a great staff."

He added: "There are a whole lot of issues which have to come out. The issue is for me [the plans] are not costed, how will they be implemented?" Building new schools is "not a short process", he added.