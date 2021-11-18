Call for social media companies to take action to stamp out abuse from ‘rate your teacher’ Tik Tok videos

The craze for ‘rate your teacher’ videos on TikTok has seen defamatory and harmful comments aimed at staff in NI.

A body that represents the five main teaching unions in Northern Ireland has called on social media companies to take “firm action” to stamp out videos “which abuse school staff" and identify pupils for the PSNI.

The craze for ‘rate your teacher’ videos on TikTok has seen defamatory and harmful comments aimed at staff in Northern Ireland.

One Co Armagh school reported one such video to the PSNI after a teacher was targeted with “potentially criminal” comments.

And the PSNI has warned that pupils posting online videos could be committing crimes with some of their defamatory or malicious comments.

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) said it is “calling on social media companies to take firm action to remove all videos which abuse school staff and to cooperate fully with police and other authorities in identifying those who are responsible for such abuse”.

A spokesperson said: "The latest social media craze of posting offensive videos on the TikTok platform is causing real harm to teachers. The abuse spans a wide range, but the NITC is particularly concerned that much of it is sectarian, racist, sexist, and homophobic.

"In addition, allegations have been made which are both false and highly malicious.

“Urgent intervention is needed from the Department of Education and school employers. The NITC are asking all schools to take firm action to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff.”

The NITC praised those principals “who are working to protect their staff during the current crisis. Social media companies need to take their responsibilities seriously, removing content as it is reported is important, but it is also important that social media companies work with the authorities and the police to identify the individuals behind these anonymous accounts.”

Police last week warned pupils that the videos are “causing real distress” and that some of the content was “abusive and may constitute a crime under misuse of telecommunications or harassment”.

The NITC represents the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation, the Ulster Teachers' Union, the National Education Union and the National Association of Head Teachers.

TikTok said last week that it does not tolerate “content that contains bullying or harassment, statements targeting an individual, or hateful speech or behaviour. We remove any content that violates these guidelines."