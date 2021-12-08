Call for urgent change to address school uniform cost

Current non-statutory guidance for schools on uniform policy is ‘simply not working’, Stormont’s Education Committee has been told.

MLAs were hearing evidence from parental lobby group Parentkind following a survey on the spiralling costs to families.

Amid mounting concern, the Assembly has been urged to begin consultations on addressing the crippling costs, with some parents reporting the cost of uniform had influenced which school they would send their child to.

The survey showed that almost every parent of a school age child in Northern Ireland said they have concerns over the price of uniforms, with parents spending an annual average of £173 per primary school child and £378 per post-primary school child on school uniform, PE kit and footwear.

Presenting evidence, Jayne Thompson from Parentkind told the committee there should now be a “robust policy review” before parents again count the cost of uniforms next summer.

“There are a number of very simple steps which can be taken by Boards of Governors to address some of the immediate concerns of parents,” she said.

But there was a warning that simply increasing the school uniform grant for parents in receipt of school meal allowance was not enough.

Currently a grant of either £78 or £73 is available, depending on the age of the child, though that falls well short of similar schemes available elsewhere in the UK.

“Quality of uniforms must not be allowed to fall,” she warned. “That would only lead to further replacement purchases throughout the school year.

“Increasing the grant alone will not cut it. Costs will rise on the other side. The grant system is not the support it was intended to be.

“We need to start with parents, pupils, PTAs, governors and suppliers and schools so everyone understands the challenges and opportunities in each school.

“Uniforms cannot be a barrier to a child’s entry to a particular school.

“There is no one solution. Discussions need to be through consultation from all sides. When tax credits changed for childcare almost 20 years ago, parents found that childminding costs doubles. That can’t be allowed to happen here.”

The Department of Education is reviewing school uniform grant criteria, but admitted it will be 18 months before it’s in a position to report.

Department official Margaret Rose McNaughton admitted that the uniform grant hadn’t increased in ten years and told MLAs she shared concerns that some Boards of Governors were not aware of the impact the cost of uniforms could have on families.

“We find it varies between schools,” she told MLAs. “Some are very aware of the cost, but until we carry out the research it’s difficult to say with any certainty that every school is fair and reasonable.”

Committee chair Chris Lyttle urged a speeding up of the review process, calling the timescale and the cost of uniforms incurred by some families as “shocking”.

“It’s increasingly concerning that suggestions are made by the Department instead of clear action,” he said.