Calls for review into eligibility criteria for free school meals and school uniform grants as 6,000 parents still await outcome

Post-July applications has denied verification ahead of term, says Education Minister

There have been calls for an urgent review into the eligibility criteria for free school meals and school uniform grants.

They come after it emerged almost 6,000 families are still awaiting a decision on Free School Meal/Uniform Grants applications almost two months after the start of the new school term.

The figure was revealed by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen in response to a written Assembly question from SDLP MLA Justin McNulty.

Ms McIlveen said the Education Authority (EA) “continues to work to a target of applications being processed within four weeks”, blaming the fact that a significant number of applications were received after the closing date.

Confirming the number of families as 5,900 as of October 11, the minister added: “Following the opening of the EA’s Free School Meals application portal in early June, the EA undertook extensive communications via social media, the EA website, letters to schools and individual emails to parents/carers in receipt of free school meals in the 2021/22 academic year, encouraging them to apply before July 31 to ensure support would be in place for the start of the school year. Despite this publicity campaign, a significant number of applications were received after this date.

“Unfortunately this has resulted in some of these applications not being able to be verified ahead of the start of the school year.”

Mr McNulty said the situation was “deeply unacceptable”.

“I understand that applications were encouraged to be submitted before the end of July, but we are now nearly two months into the new school term and these pupils will have missed out on vital payments to help buy uniforms or missed out on their entitlements for free meals, adding an additional financial burden to their parents at what is already a very difficult time,” he said.

“Given the cost-of-living emergency that is having a huge impact on the finances of parents, I would have hoped the EA would have anticipated a large number of applications from those in need of support.

“Every pupil entitled to a free school meal should receive it immediately, along with much-needed uniform grants.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said a review into the eligibility criteria must now be accelerated — or interim measures introduced — as people struggle with the cost of living.

“These issues, which place a serious burden on the household finances of many families, have existed for years, but little progress has been made,” she said.

Following a separate Assembly question from Ms Sugden, the Education Minister said a review was ongoing and that a public consultation would follow.

“I, and many within the wider Assembly, have been calling for changes to support parents with school-age children for years,” Ms Sugden said.

“The need for this is even more urgent now, as many grapple with the ever-increasing cost of living.

“There are so many price increases that families are going to have to deal with this winter, such as that of energy bills and fuel.

“One thing they shouldn’t have to worry about is whether their child will be adequately clothed and fed just because they are attending school.

“The thresholds for those eligible for both free school meals and uniform grants must be changed to at least include those who work but who remain in financial difficulty.

“While most families will have already bought school uniforms for this school year, measures to help with school meals could have an effect right away.

“This element of the review must be expedited to help people as soon as possible or interim measures should be introduced,” she added.

“I have already called for free school meals to be extended to all pupils, particularly primary pupils.

“Those most in need, however, should be prioritised, whether they are in work or out of work, receiving benefits or not.”

“Many schools did make efforts to limit the price of their uniforms,” she added.

“Too many parents were still burdened with unmanageable costs simply to send their child to school.”