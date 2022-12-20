Campaigners call Craigavon school’s Lurgan campus closure ‘a major blow’

Over £1m will be stripped from the Lurgan economy following a decision to close the town’s campus of Craigavon Senior High School, according to campaigners who have fought a five-year battle to save the school.

The Department of Education’s permanent secretary Mark Browne has approved an Education Authority (EA) plan for the school to operate in Portadown only.

The 650-pupil school for 14- to 16-year-old pupils currently operates with one campus in Lurgan and a larger one in Portadown.

The Lurgan campus, which has around 160 pupils, is now set to close in September 2023 and Norman Wilkinson, chairman of lobby group Education Equality For Lurgan, said the community has been let down.

“The community does not want this school to close,” he said.

“It will have a much wider impact. The school is attended by pupils from Aghalee, Maghaberry, Moira, Waringstown. Those parents are now going to be faced with a decision, and the bigger picture is that they may opt to look to Lisburn, Dromore or Banbridge instead.”

There was particular anger at the DUP, who called and attended a series of community meetings to provide a platform for the community to voice opposition.

“The DUP has held the education portfolio for years, with the ability to put a stop to this, but they sat on the fence,” said Mr Wilkinson.

“As soon as the DUP no longer holds the education office at Stormont, the decision is rubber-stamped. The timing says it all, to us.

“We carried out a survey two years ago and Lurgan will lose out on £1.1m in economic support, with parents and pupils not coming in to town,” he added.

“It’s a major blow. But what this decision has now done is galvanise support. Perhaps some people were sitting back thinking it would never come to this. We’re far from finished.”

The group already has meetings set up with solicitors next month and are determined to fight the decision.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and MLA colleagues Diane Dodds and Jonathan Buckley have requested an urgent meeting with Mark Browne, following the decision to implement the Education Authority (EA) plan to close the campus.

“This is a highly controversial and contentious decision, and as such it is entirely inappropriate that a civil servant take it. Unelected officials having absolutely no mandate to foist their opinion on the public,” they said in a statement.

“The future of the Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High is vital to the town of Lurgan, to the future of the Dickson Plan, and to the educational and social development of local children. The young people attending the Lurgan campus are drawn from Lurgan itself, but also a number of local villages.

"Parents are now asking how some pupils will even access the Portadown campus given the failure of the Education Authority to provide fit for purpose school transport in many areas. “At no point in this decision making process were we, or any of our colleagues across the political spectrum consulted by Dr Browne. If he had consulted us as public representatives, he would have heard the very clear message that there is no community support for this move.”

They added: Along with colleagues we have requested an urgent meeting with the Permanent Secretary to discuss alternative approaches to this issue that would protect the Lurgan campus. He needs to listen to those elected to represent public opinion in Lurgan.”

Ulster Unionist leader and Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said the school closure will be a “bitter blow”.

“Unfortunately, the permanent secretary has decided that he would rather bus the children to Portadown than find a Lurgan solution,” he said.

“This will be a bitter blow to some of the most educationally vulnerable and shows a real lack of vision on the part of the education department. This is compounded by the very fact that when we did have an Executive, a minster for education refused to make a decision on this development proposal.

“The reality is that the children of Lurgan have been failed over many years.”

In 2016, the EA identified a number of security and health and safety issues for pupils and staff at the Lurgan campus.

The school also had a budget deficit of over £2m in 2020. The EA made an attempt to close the Lurgan site in 2019 and again in 2022, but on both occasions consultations showed a majority against the plan.

An independent review in 2021 from the Centre for Research in Educational Underachievement at Stranmillis University College said the closure of the Lurgan campus “would likely exacerbate socio-economic deprivation in the area”.