Car fire survivor and mother of tragic twins beat odds to graduate from Ulster University

Study a ‘comfort blanket’ for mum who lost her sons

A fire survivor and a granny-of-five are among the inspiring people graduating from Ulster University today.

Melanie Grimsley, who has completed a master’s degree in law, became trapped in a car fire aged two that killed her sister and left her with severe burns.

After obtaining her undergraduate degree in law in 2015, she took time out of education to relocate, raise her children and find a job.

With her kids settling in at secondary school, Melanie combined two of her passions — the law and disability discrimination — in her master’s degree.

She worked with the charity Changing Faces and Face Equality International to have visual difference recognised as an equality and human rights issue.

“Visible difference needs research and advocacy. There’s still a lot of social stigma. I hope I can change that,” Melanie said.

“I want to make people stare, but in a good way. For the first time in my life, I want to be seen instead of being invisible.”

Also graduating is grandmother Elaine McRoberts, who is leaving the university with a degree in leading customer operations.

Elaine McRoberts

She went straight into general nursing from school, working in hospital operating theatres before studying midwifery.

With work scarce, Elaine left the medical world and took up child minding because it offered more flexibility. But approaching a milestone, she knew she wanted to change things.

“I thought to myself, ‘Life begins at 40’. I saw Danske Bank was hiring. I went for it despite having no experience,” she said.

In 2020, after 16 years with the firm, she seized an opportunity to complete a degree apprenticeship while continuing to work.

Elaine said: “As a mother, grandmother, wife and daughter of parents in their 80s, the thought of returning to education was daunting. I wanted to prove I could do it.”

She now works in the bank’s bereavement support team.

As part of her final project, she was tasked with developing a process that could help in role.

Danske Bank is now in discussions to implement her new process in the new year.

Elaine said: “I remember when I wasn’t sure how I could continue my studies. My grandson said, ‘Granny, if you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything’. That stayed with me. I hope I can inspire him too.”

Also graduating is Chizube Chikezie, who has completed a master’s degree in data science.

Chizube Chikezie

Originally from Nigeria, he arrived at Ulster University’s Derry-Londonderry campus last year after three years working in banking in his home country.

Before leaving, Chizube’s father took ill and he became his caregiver — something he had experience with.

“I would often help out at the sick bay in my family’s school, looking after the pupils who were unwell before their parents came to collect them,” he said.

Chizube’s research focused on something close to his heart: optimisation of inhaling techniques for asthma and COPD patients. It is important to him because he developed a respiratory illness as a child which left him fighting for his life in hospital.

He now lives and works full time in Belfast, and his father is in the US receiving treatment.

Dr Carleen Walsh, originally from Co Donegal, graduates today with a PhD in psychology, but her journey was not easy.

Dr Carleen Walsh

She said: “During my master’s, we welcomed our first child. Our little girl was born prematurely and was diagnosed with an incurable, rare and life-limiting skin disease. Due to her medical needs we were transferred to the National Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where she spent her first eight months of life.

“Although it was challenging, I decided to try completing my master’s while my daughter was in hospital. Education served as the comfort blanket, my mindfulness and self-care time.”

Having successfully completed her master’s, life took another unexpected turn in May 2017 when, late in pregnancy, Carleen and her partner’s twin boys developed transfusion disease. Despite intervention, both died within a week of birth.

She again reached for her comfort blanket and began a PhD at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, focusing on developing the first needs assessment e-tool for dermatological caregivers.

During her studies, Carleen gave birth to a son who, despite being almost two months premature, is now thriving.

“A PhD requires discipline and dedication. That meant working online when my children napped, or after our daughter’s homecare nursing team arrived for a night shift,” she said.

“I wonder how we managed to juggle things. Huge credit must go to the support I received from my husband, family, supervisory team, the doctoral college, my daughter’s nursing team and my current employer.”

Carleen has now completed her PhD and returned to teaching full-time. Her research has been published in medical journals and won prestigious awards.