Cara Hunter calls for meeting over lack of progress on sexual education in NI schools

The Secretary of State is being urged to follow up on a promise of his predecessor by taking steps to introduce compulsory relationship and sexual education (RSE) in schools across Northern Ireland.

Previous Secretary Shailesh Vara, had said he was considering introducing compulsory RSE if the Department of Education did not act but to date no progress has been made.

Now SDLP Children and Young People spokesperson Cara Hunter, has requested a meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss the matter.

Ms Hunter is currently campaigning for standardised, modern RSE to be implemented in schools and said he should now commit to introducing compulsory, uniform RSE for young people across Northern Ireland.

“If the Stormont institutions were up and running I would legislate for these changes myself, but in the absence of power-sharing and any movement from the Department of Education I believe the NI Secretary has a duty to act,” she said.

“Mr Heaton-Harris’ predecessor Shailesh Vara said he would introduce RSE in the absence of progress. He rightly pointed to the legal duty to introduce robust and modern RSE in the North following a report from the United Nations.

“I believe that Mr Heaton-Harris must now give us a similar commitment to ensure that young people here are being education properly when it comes to relationships, giving them the tools to navigate the challenges that will come their way throughout their lives.

"Comprehensive education could also help address societal issues around sexual and violent crime towards women and girls.

“Any reform has to be standardised, age-appropriate, and focus on teaching students about consent, healthy relationships, domestic violence, where to find support and more. That’s the message I hope to put to Mr Heaton-Harris in our meeting and I look forward to receiving his response.”

In July last year, Mr Vara said he had a legal duty to act on the recommendations of a United Nations (UN) committee report on RSE which teaching said should be compulsory and comprehensive.

It said it should cover topics such as access to abortion and prevention of early pregnancy.

At that time the department said the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen had written to the Northern Ireland secretary inviting him to meet her to discuss the issue.

The Department had added that: “RSE in schools in Northern Ireland already provides opportunities for young people to learn about the implications of sexual maturation and the emotional, social and moral implications of early sexual activity”.

Each school in Northern Ireland is currently required by the department to develop its own policy.

However, what is actually taught to pupils about RSE is a matter for each school to decide based on their school ethos.