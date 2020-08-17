Carrick mum's anger over impact of NI exams uncertainty on children

The chaos of the exam results has been twice as stressful for Carrickfergus mum-of-four Gillian Brownnutt (47).

Ulidia Integrated College student Leo (19) had his predicted A* in English Literature cut down to a C last week, causing his sister Mia (16) to lose sleep ahead of her GCSE results being released on Thursday.

Luckier than some of his friends, Leo has an unconditional offer to study English and Creative Writing at Queen's but feels his hard work has not been recognised in his grades, which also saw his predicted Art score of B returned as a C but keeping an A* for Performing Arts.

"If he's penalised for being working class, so to speak," his mother said.

"How dare they, because my son could rule the world one day. Don't even dare.

"Don't ever say that about my children who have worked so hard. Especially with Mia heading towards her GCSE results this week."

19-year-old Leo received his A-level results last week

She continued: "Mia has dyslexia but her work ethic would blow you away.

"Preparing her after Leo got his A-level results is very difficult.

"Each child is different and she is more of a panicker than Leo so she has actually lost sleep over what her grades are going to be.

"This week we'll find out if she's got into sixth year.

"She doesn't want to have to go and study elsewhere, she wants a military career but wants to get her A-levels.

"I think the school will be in our corner 100% no matter what it is.

"To me, I can't understand how you can put in an algorithm to mark a child when you don't know anything about them, that is wrong."

16-year-old Mia gets her GCSE grades this week

Angry over how the results have been handled by the Education Minister Peter Weir and exam board CCEA, she has now called for Northern Ireland to mirror a U-turn in Scotland by putting more emphasis on teachers. "There's been very few people I've talked to who are happy with how things have worked out," she said.

"I had a really lovely voicemail from the teacher telling me to fill in an appeal and to tell me what a fantastic gentleman that I had raised.

"I started crying because as a mum, if you've brought good kids up with manners your job is done.

"But that mark has just tainted him regardless of what the teachers say."