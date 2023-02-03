Castlerock school warns of ‘disaster’ as crossing patrols hit by budget cuts

The principal at Hezlett Primary School in Castlerock said the decision on crossing patrols could leave her pupils having to cross the busy A2 road without assistance. Stock image.

Concerns have been raised over the EA’s decision to freeze the recruitment of crossing patrol positions, with one primary school principal saying the move could lead to “potential disaster”.

School meals service and trips are also set to be affected as part of the plans to cut costs, though the EA has said there will be no change to the current policy on the provision of free school meals.

The cuts will only save £17.8m, well short of the £110m expected by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in his budget from last November.

EA chief executive Sara Long had already told the NIO that the cuts were impossible to achieve and the body could not support them. A further plan to slash £45m has also been rejected by the EA.

The authority said it will be making significant changes to its corporate sector, but Ms Long has again warned that “the substantial pressures currently facing the system are very likely to increase at pace, and as a result, the financial position is anticipated to be significantly more challenging in 2023-24”.

Donna Winters, principal at Hezlett Primary School in Castlerock, said the decision on crossing patrols could leave her pupils having to cross the busy A2 road without assistance.

Mrs Winters said that despite the temporary 20mph speed limit in place around the school, poor adherence to this and unreliable signage meant they had become reliant on whatever adults were available before and after school to attempt to slow traffic down from the normal 60mph limit to a safe speed.

“Until recently, we had 40 years of consistent crossing patrol staff that have been vital in making sure pupils can cross safely from one side of the A2 to the other,” said Mrs Winters.

“We now haven’t had one since December. We employed one local person at a cost to the school, and when they haven’t been available, teachers have had to fill in.

“We have two bus-loads of children that have no option but to cross the road to get their bus in addition to all those who walk home or elsewhere.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said that without authorised crossing patrol staff, the school and teachers were putting themselves at risk.

“The EA, which is responsible for the recruitment and payment of crossing patrol staff, has said only those specifically employed by them are allowed to stop traffic and fulfil the duties of crossing staff,” she said.

“Others will not be indemnified, or insured, leaving them in a dangerous and difficult position. But the school has decided that leaving the children to cross the road themselves without an adult present simply isn’t an option, and so they do whatever they can.

“The school will always put the safety of their pupils above anything else, but they should not be put in this position. They have written to the EA and have been told that their particular situation is being looked into, but this needs to be resolved very quickly as it is an issue every single day.”

The EA said that it “will continue to provide support to over 350 schools across Northern Ireland, however the recruitment of temporary and permanent school crossing control posts will pause. Schools are encouraged to share the road safety advice available on NI Direct, as well as reinforce parents’ important role in their child’s journey to school. Schools are also reminded of existing guidance that only those employed as a SCP are authorised to stop traffic and therefore indemnified in the event of an accident”.

It added that it had “carefully considered a number of proposals to make savings, including reductions in services”.

“It was assessed that the majority of the options available to save such a large amount in less than three months of the remaining current financial year could potentially lead to highly unacceptable and detrimental risks to our children and young people and therefore could not be recommended for implementation,” the EA said.

“It is highly unlikely a balanced budget can be delivered by the EA in 2022/23.”

Measures to reduce spending will also impact youth services as day trips, residential and international visits, planned by any statutory youth service setting will be paused.

The EA added that the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and open award centres through approved activity providers remain unaffected.

It also said menus across all educational sectors will be reviewed “with a view to improving attractiveness of offer, increasing uptake and reducing excess wastage of perishable items. The impact on nutritional guidelines will be minimised as much as possible”.