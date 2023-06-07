Catholic bishop argues pupils should ‘Google’ abortion rather than be taught about it in NI schools

School children wanting to know about abortion should Google it, rather than be taught about it in class, the Bishop of Derry has said.

Donal McKeown also said plans to introduce abortion access lessons across Northern Ireland could mean schools refusing to adopt the curriculum will be ‘criminalised’.

It is to become compulsory for all Northern Ireland post-primary schools to teach about access to abortion and the prevention of early pregnancy

Bishop McKeown said he fears schools will be penalised for not adhering to the legislation, which is to be introduced by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle after the Secretary of State ordered the change to rules on relationships and sex education for schools on Tuesday, the Catholic leader said there was a need for schools to help young people develop “lifelong skills for healthy relationships”.

But the bishop – who is the chair of both the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Catholic Schools’ Trustee Service (CSTS) – also warned that “schools want to offer pupils education, not just information”.

“If anyone wants to find out about abortion you get something called Google and you type in abortion,” he said.

“I am really concerned this seems to be a decision by the Secretary of State that will impose a particular way of approaching the issue on all schools.

“That will perhaps end up having schools penalised and criminalised for not obeying the legislation.

“I don’t think you need to impose a duty on schools, that come from a range of different backgrounds, an obligation to provide information as if abortion and that whole area is somehow or other a value-free thing.”

Chris Heaton-Harris ordered the change to rules on relationships and sex education for schools on Tuesday, saying he had a legal duty to do so, enforcing the move in Parliament based on recommendations made in a United Nations report.

The Report of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, or the CEDAW Report, said sex education in Northern Ireland should be compulsory and comprehensive.

Read more NI sex education curriculum to be updated with information about access to abortion and contraception services

But Bishop McKeown said Mr Heaton-Harris should have engaged “with all parties in Northern Ireland, not just with CEDAW coming from New York”.

“This is a new ideology that says: ‘This is the right way to do it, that we must worship on the altar of human rights and everything else must be sacrificed in the service of that.’”

Responding to Bishop McKeown, Elaine Crory from the Women’s Resource and Development Agency said children had “a right to a certain degree of education”.

“That is as true for maths, science and English as it is for RSE,” she said.

“The purpose of this curriculum is to teach them about healthy relationships, it teaches them about conflict and about things like consent which so many people do not know.”

The Northern Ireland branch of the children’s charity the NSPCC called the new regulations a “positive step”, but there has already been heavy criticism of the change from the moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Dr John Kirkpatrick, who called it “deeply regrettable”.

The DUP also accused the Secretary of State of “driving a coach and horses” through the devolution settlement in Northern Ireland by introducing the legislation to “promote” abortion in local schools.

And TUV leader Jim Allister said the decision was “scandalous” and called on parents to withdraw their children from relationship and sexuality education (RSE) lessons.

There will be a duty on the Department of Education to issue guidance on the content and delivery of the education by next year.