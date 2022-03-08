CCEA confident summer exams won’t disadvantage pupils

Students due to sit A-level, AS-level and GCSE exams this summer have been reassured they will not be disadvantaged, despite being the first pupils to sit the exams in two years.

And the CCEA said there would be no repeat of two years ago, when A-level results ended in chaos after a standardisation process meant over a third of grades were lowered.

Pupils were given their teacher assessed grades a few days later and teachers again awarded grades for students in 2021 as Covid restrictions prevented exams being held.

Stormont’s Education Committee heard that everything is in place for the exams to proceed this year, with many pupils already having sat elements of their courses.

“For many students, this year may be their first experience of external examinations,” Tommy O’Reilly, chairman of CCEA, told the committee:

“Students will have the option to omit one assessment unit selected by CCEA for the majority of GCSE, AS and A-level qualifications, providing students with an option to reduce the number of examinations and assessments they must all sit.

“We have also reduced the coursework and controlled assessment requirements for several subjects.”

Mr O’Reilly said CCEA remained mindful of the effects of the pandemic on pupils.

“We share the wishes of regulators in England and Wales that outcomes in 2022 are higher than those in 2019,” he added.

“The judgments of examiners will play a significant part in the awarding process. As a measure of further assurance that students are not being disadvantaged, we will ensure that examiner judgment is at the centre of the awarding process and takes account of the significant disruption that young people have encountered.

“The majority of CCEA’s examiners are active or recently retired teachers so fully understand the challenges that students will have faced.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said there was still concern that students would be at a disadvantage compared to those who sat exams before Covid disruption.

“We have got lots of arrangements in place this year to support learners who have had a difficult two-year period,” CCEA interim chief executive Margaret Farragher explained.

“We have got the optional unit omissions arrangement which reduces the number of examinations students have to take this summer.

“The approach this year will be to ensure that (for) students who have had a difficult time through the Covid disruption, everything will be done to ensure that their grade outcomes are positive and they are not disadvantaged.”

CCEA reiterated there would be no use of the controversial algorithm that saw many grades reduced in 2020.

Earlier this month Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was “confident school exams should proceed this summer as planned”.

Ms McIlveen said only “a deterioration in the public situation would prevent students from being able to physically sit exams,” but that is now “increasingly unlikely”.