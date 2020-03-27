CCEA 'working up' plans to grade Northern Ireland students after coronavirus halted tests

Pupils will still get results based on 'a combination of prior achievements, internal assessments, predicted grades, analysis and modelling of existing data trends'

Exams body CCEA has said it is "rapidly working up plans" for grading students in Northern Ireland who won't be sitting examinations this year.

Last week, Education Minister said A-Level and GCSE exams in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, pupils will still get results based on "a combination of prior achievements, internal assessments, predicted grades, analysis and modelling of existing data trends".

Many students have complained that this is unfair, as they concentrate their efforts on final exams.

A CCEA spokesperson said: "Students understandably want reassurance, and teachers urgently need to know what to do, and when. Detailed information about the process and timetable will follow once we have advised the Department of Education. This will include the steps we would like teachers to follow.

"We will outline, shortly after this, the process that we will follow to make sure grades are fair across schools and colleges, as well as any proposals for appeals."

Further updates will continue to be available via www.ccea.org.uk