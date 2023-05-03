Chaos at Co Fermanagh secondary school as entire Board of Governors walks out

The Department of Education has been urged to “step in quickly” to facilitate the running of a Co Fermanagh secondary school following the resignations of the entire Board of Governors.

The principal at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen, Mr Jimmy Jackson-Ware, has also announced his intention to retire at the end of the current school year, with the future running of the school, which currently has 355 pupils, now left in crisis.

The school is about to celebrate it’s 30th anniversary, having been established as Northern Ireland’s latest integrated post primary school in 1994.

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT teaching union, which represents a large number of teachers at the school, said the department needs to “act quickly” to reassure teachers, parents and pupils.

“The department needs to step in quickly and ensure that adequate governance arrangements are put in place,” he said.

“At this stage it is unclear who is running the school, so the department needs to act quickly to ensure the proper running of the school.”

The reason for the move by the eleven governors at Erne Integrated College remains unclear.

The resignations of the governors has sparked concern over who is responsible for current management of the school, which has more than 75 staff.

In April, the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) published a report stating that the school’s “arrangements for safeguarding were unsatisfactory”.

The report further added that the ETI would return to the school within six weeks to “evaluate and report on the progress in addressing the unsatisfactory arrangements for safeguarding”.

The school said it would not be issuing a statement and would neither confirm or deny that all its governors have resignations.

The Department of Education has been contacted for a response.