Charities offer new bursary scheme for north Belfast pupils from deprived backgrounds

Belfast Boys’ Model principal Mary Montgomery, chair of Belfast Charitable Society David Watters, St Malachy's College principal Paul McBride, and Mary Ann McCracken Foundation chair Norma Sinte launch the Post Primary School Bursary programme at Clifton House in north Belfast

Two north Belfast charities have joined forces to fund an education bursary programme for young people from deprived backgrounds.

The Assembly has made it a priority to tackle educational underachievement, with £11m earmarked to address the issue.

Students attending post-primary schools in north Belfast will have the opportunity to benefit from the bursary programme, which has been set up by the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation and Belfast Charitable Society (BCS).

It aims to help over-16s who face financial barriers which may prevent them from continuing to AS/A-level, further or higher education, employment or apprenticeship.

The bursaries will be administered by each of the 12 post-primary schools in the north Belfast area and will support at least 22 students. The schools receiving the bursaries will have the flexibility to use the funds in a number of ways to support those who need it most.

Norma Sinte, chair of the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation, said the financial support will be vital in helping young people continue in education when they might not otherwise have been able to.

She said: “We often ask ourselves, ‘what would Mary Ann do today?’ Living to the ripe old age of 96, she was a fierce proponent of the poor of Belfast, fighting to ensure they had access to opportunities in education, training and apprenticeships. We believe these new bursaries, which will support young people to stay in school or progress into the right jobs, are exactly the kind of initiative Mary Ann would have supported if she were alive today.”

The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation was set up by BCS to celebrate Mary Ann’s life and to continue her legacy. As a social reformer and activist, Mary Ann made a huge contribution to life in the city, including the Poor House in north Belfast, now known as Clifton House.

Mary Montgomery, principal of Belfast Boys’ Model and chair of North Belfast Area Learning Community, said the money will be a “huge help”.

“We are delighted to be in receipt of these bursaries,” she added.

“Post Covid-19, we are increasingly aware of the financial pressures facing families and this fund will be a huge help in breaking down some of those barriers to support our students.

“Whether that is to cover application fees for university, buy a new suit or travel fare for a job interview or to encourage young people to progress to AS or A-levels, the fund offers us flexibility to tailor to individual needs.”

BCS is match funding this initiative and has also secured additional money from Victoria Homes Trust.

Paula Reynolds, CEO of BCS, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this bursary initiative and will continue to use our close relationships with other funders to attract and grow this worthwhile and tangible programme so more young people from north Belfast can benefit.”

The bursary programme will open via each of the post-primary schools from today.