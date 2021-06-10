Children not playing like they used to, Covid pandemic study finds

Study shows Covid has had an impact on children’s social skills

Children don't play the way they used to, a study has shown

Children aren’t playing like they used to, according to a new report looking at how the Covid pandemic has impacted fun times for the youngest members of society.

That’s the finding from PlayBoard NI, Stranmillis University College and the Controlled Schools’ Support Council, who embarked on a collaborative research project to examine the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the quality of play within early years classrooms.

The groups also focused on the impact of restrictions on children’s engagement, social interaction and emotional well-being.

The research focused on Nursery and Foundation stage (Years 1 and 2 of primary schooling), with the online survey completed by 291 teachers between January and March 2021.

Over half of respondents (58.6%) felt that restrictions impacted negatively on children in terms of their social skills, their levels of independence, their ability to stay on task and overall enhanced anxiety.

However, a sizeable minority (41.4%) indicated that children were more independent in terms of self-care routines, more settled in class, happier and more relaxed, and displayed increased levels of resilience and coping skills.

Over two thirds of teachers felt restrictions, alongside intense cleaning regimes, had impacted negatively on the quality of play, resulting in more sterile play and learning spaces.

Jacqueline O’Loughlin, PlayBoard chief executive said Covid-19 had brought many unprecedented challenges to early years education.

“Teachers at Nursery and Foundation stages were presented with the unenviable task of managing the risks posed by the pandemic while still ensuring a high-quality playful learning experience for children in practice,” she said.

“We are delighted to have been able to work in partnership with Stranmillis University College and the Controlled Schools’ Support Council in order to identify the impact of Covid-19 on play in the early years, and to establish a number of key recommendations for government as we seek to move back to normality.”

The survey highlighted the high level of creativity, improvisation and dedication invested on the part of early years teachers to ensure that young children have, in the main, continued to enjoy a stimulating, playful and nurturing learning experience, despite the many challenges.

Almost two thirds of respondents (65.7%) reported making greater use of the outdoors.

Dr Glenda Walsh, head of Early Years Education at Stranmillis University College, said the study had highlighted the need for children to enjoy play.

“Although this study has been quite small in scale, it has generated some significant findings and recommendations,” she said.

“We can see the importance of play both indoors and out for young children’s learning and development.

“The last year has certainly shown us that children need to play more than ever.”

And Tracey Woods from the Controlled Schools’ Support Council added: “This report highlights the significant work of schools in facilitating playful learning opportunities. This all positively impacts on children’s educational outcomes and their emotional health and well-being”.

Key recommendations contained within the report are aimed at enhancing the capacity of settings to continue to provide a high-quality, playful learning experience in practice, including a need for greater value to be assigned to play in the home and support parents to develop and extend play within the home environment.

Further guidance on managing play during the pandemic and the prioritising of outdoor play and learning in the school environment are also encouraged.

The experts are also calling for professional development in the early years education, something which has also highlighted in the recent ‘Fresh Start’ report into educational underachievement by the Department of Education.

Children should also be encouraged to play more in schools and early years settings following the easing of Covid restrictions.