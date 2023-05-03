Children’s rights under threat by budget cuts, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris warned

The Secretary of State has been urged to revisit his budget plans for Northern Ireland in a letter signed by over 100 organisations and individuals, with The Children’s Law Centre warning Chris Heaton-Harris could be in breach of commitments made to children in the Good Friday Agreement.

Calling for a reversal of recent budget decisions, the letter raises concerns around a potential breach of statutory duties and failure to assess the impact.

“The budget and the cuts to services flowing from it will cause active harm to a generation of children and young people,” said Fergal McFerran, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at the Children’s Law Centre.

“We have had weeks of announcements signalling cuts to children’s support and early intervention services that will cause significant long-term harm to many.

“The way in which these decisions are being made is an affront to children’s rights and equality. Despite having a statutory duty to assess the impact and to protect children, particularly children who are disadvantaged or have additional needs, these services are the first to go.

“Many children and young people, as well as their parents, guardians and carers, are already at breaking point. There is a crisis in mental health for our young people, a complete failure around services for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and unacceptable numbers of children living in poverty. Yet, budget decisions are targeting these groups of children directly,” he added.

“Rather than cutting children’s services, we must look at how we better protect our children and young people. We should be strengthening laws to ensure they have full access to services that support their survival and development. We should be making decisions that are in their best interests, rather than knowingly subjecting them to future harm.”

Fergal McFerran, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at the Children’s Law Centre.

The letter said it was “particularly concerning” that the Secretary of State, on behalf of the UK Government, appeared “to be making decisions that will without question actively cause serious harm to children and young people in Northern Ireland”.

”It is important to underscore that the Agreement contained commitments in relation to the protection and vindication of the human rights of all,” the letter continued.

“Decisions made in recent months and the cuts they have produced represent a clear regression in how children and young people can have their rights fulfilled.

“Recent decisions by the Department of Education to end Health Happy Minds, the Extended Schools Programme and Holiday Hunger payments for those who receive free school meals are al cited by the Children’s Law Centre as major causes for concern.”

And the letter further warns that “growing inequality and disadvantage are fertile ground for those who seek to undermine the peace process.”

Yesterday the Secretary of State said: "Locally accountable leadership is required to ensure that Northern Ireland can get its finances in order and protect the ongoing delivery of vital front-line services such as healthcare and education. It remains my priority to work with the parties to restore the devolved institutions."