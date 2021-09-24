Clinton hails QUB’s world standing as she becomes university’s first female chancellor

Welcome: Secretary of State Brandon Lewis with Hillary Clinton at Hillsborough Castle last night

Hillary Clinton has praised the impact of Queen’s University across the world ahead of her installation as the university’s first female Chancellor.

The former First Lady and US Secretary of State is in Belfast for the official ceremony today.

Mrs Clinton, the university’s 11th Chancellor, was appointed to the position in January last year, with her tenure set to run for five years.

In today’s ceremony, 14 leading figures from the worlds of business, politics, sport, the arts, policing and education will be awarded honorary degrees.

Among those who will be honoured are Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee, former PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton QPM and international hockey player Shirley McCay, Ireland’s highest most capped female athlete.

“I am so pleased to be in Belfast to be formally installed as Chancellor of Queen’s University. Queen’s makes an enormous impact on the world around us in terms of research and innovation, and I hope to inspire and encourage the students of Queen’s to make their contribution to society to the best of their ability,” Mrs Clinton said.

“I am proud of my long-standing connection with Northern Ireland and its people, and look forward to continuing to make my contribution to the university over the next few years.”

Welcoming the former US Secretary of State, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Professor Ian Greer said: “We are delighted that Secretary Clinton has been able to travel to Belfast to be formally installed as the university’s 11th Chancellor.

“Secretary Clinton is an internationally recognised public servant who has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to Northern Ireland.

“She has an enormous amount to offer the university, and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen’s on the international stage.

“It is also a pleasure to award honorary degrees to 14 highly distinguished individuals. We warmly welcome them to the Queen’s family.”

Queen’s awards honorary degrees to individuals who have achieved high distinction or given significant service in one of more fields of public or professional life.

These people serve as ambassadors for the university, and Northern Ireland more generally, around the world.

Distinguished names on the list from the field of business include high-tech investor and entrepreneur Mark Dowds, who co-founded the Ormeau Baths tech hub; Feargal McCormack, managing director of accountancy firm PKF-FPM, which employs 120 people across Ireland; and Julie Sinnamon, the former CEO of Enterprise Ireland.

Key figures from the political sphere who feature on the list include the co-founders of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition, Bronagh Hinds and Professor Monica McWilliams, and fellow party members Jane Morrice and Pearl Sagar. All four will receive doctorates for services to the community.

Also being honoured are Valerie M. Burke, for distinction in science; Dr Jagdish Gandhi, founder of the City Montessori School; and Marie-Therese McGivern, former principal and CEO of Belfast Met.

The university is also announcing a special posthumous award to recognise the public service achievements of Norman Houston, who led the Northern Ireland Bureau in Washington for more than 10 years and who passed away in January.

During the ceremony, the university, with support from the Northern Ireland Bureau in Washington, will announce an annual Norman Houston Study Northern Ireland Scholarship, which will support a US student studying at Queen’s.

Mrs Clinton succeeds Dr Thomas Moran, who died unexpectedly in August 2018.

She is the first female chancellor in the institution’s history.

The former US Secretary of State was First Lady between 1993 and 2001. She received an honorary Doctor of Laws from Queen’s in October 2018 for her exceptional public service.