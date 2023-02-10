Closure plan for Co Tyrone primary school branded ‘an attack on rural communities’

Pupil numbers remain below the Department of Education’s recommended sustainability threshold of 105 pupils for a rural primary (stock image)

The Catholic Church and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) are on a collision course after a formal proposal to close a Co Tyrone primary school from the Education Authority (EA), with one local councillor branding it “an attack on rural communities”.

St Mary’s Primary in Fivemiletown currently has 42 pupils and has been deemed unsustainable by the CCMS, but the decision has been opposed by the Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy.

The Board of Governors at the school have also called the formal proposal “incomprehensible and illogical” with children attending the school facing a six-mile journey to the nearest catholic primary should the closure proceed as planned.

St Mary’s is facing no financial deficit, has grown pupils numbers from 27 in 2019 to the present total of 42, and neighbouring controlled school Fivemiletown Primary School has also opposed the closure plan with the two schools participating in shared education classes and extra-curricular activities.

But pupil numbers remain below the Department of Education’s recommended sustainability threshold of 105 pupils for a rural primary with CCMS saying “the current challenging circumstances do not provide for a sustainable school”.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sheamus Greene said the proposal was “an attack on rural communities”.

“The closure plan has come back and it seems that small rural schools are now under threat yet again,” he said of the CCMS decision.

“This decision looks like a lead on with regard to what’s happening in all walks of life where the rural community seems to be under attack.

“We’ve seen it with what’s happening with the South West Acute Hospital and GP surgeries and even with the Department of Infrastructure’s level of investment into rural areas where we’re virtually getting nothing.

“Rural just seems to be the last on the agenda for everything but it’s always the first on the list for closures.

“The thing with St Mary’s and Fivemiletown, all the pointers are is that the children are getting a really good education there. Education-wise, it doesn’t make sense to close the school down.

“The other big issue regarding St Mary’s is that the Catholic community — who would be a minority with Fivemiletown being a predominantly unionist town — would be left very isolated.

“More so when you consider that it is CCMS who is making this decision. It looks as if they have left the community behind in that area. It’s quite disturbing to be honest.”

Cllr Sheamus Greene

Mid-Ulster councillor, Sharon McAleer, said the decision was being made for “all the wrong reasons”.

She added: “The school provides pupils with a first-rate educational experience, has a strong leadership team and a thriving parents and teachers association.

“It’s also on a sound financial footing and is easily accessible in every sense of the word. Instead of threatening St Mary’s with closure we should be celebrating the achievements of pupils, staff and parents.”

CCMS has now encouraged “all interested parties to engage with the statutory consultation process currently under way” with the Governors at the under-threat school saying they are “determined to see Catholic education persist in Fivemiletown”.

“For a Catholic body to deny the propagation of the Catholic faith, and the opportunity for Catholics to receive a Catholic education within their own area, is incomprehensible and illogical,” the governors said in opposing the closure.

According to documents published by the EA, the Catholic Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, also disagreed with the closure proposal.

St Mary’s Primary has been open in Fivemiletown since 1969 and was originally built to house 87 pupils and Mairaid Kelly — a Governor at St Mary’s with a daughter in P1 — told BBC News NI that there was cross-community support for keeping St Mary’s open.

“We’ve been really heartened by the amount of support we’ve received from right across our whole community, including elected representatives — from the DUP to Sinn Féin to SDLP and a whole range of independents,” she said.

“If the decision went through that they would close St Mary’s our children would be bussed in various different directions to various different schools considerable distances away.

“We are a small school, we don’t pretend otherwise. But we are a strong vibrant, sustainable school living within our means with rising enrolment.

“None of the local schools can actually take all of our children en masse so they’ll just be splintered in lots and lots of different directions.”

The Governors have also pointed to a series of housing proposals which are expected to increase the population of Fivemiletown in the future.

“If anything the demand for our school is going to increase over the next five to 10 years, not ebb away,” Ms Kelly added.

In an initial EA consultation on closing St Mary’s, 96 out of 98 respondents disagreed with the plan — including Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council.

A further two-month statutory consultation is now underway and the CCMS added: “Any decision on the proposal will be made by the education minister/permanent secretary following the completion of the consultation process.”