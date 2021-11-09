Co Armagh school contacts PSNI over Tik Tok video by pupils which contained harmful comments about staff members

A Co Armagh school has contacted police after a Tik Tok video by pupils which rates their teachers contained harmful comments about staff members.

Lurgan Junior High School, which has pupils aged 11-14, has moved quickly to alert parents about the video.

The school has already written to all parents expressing serious concerns over the short video, which has been seen by the Belfast Telegraph.

“Lurgan Junior High has been made aware of Tik Tok accounts which have been set up to express harmful comments about some staff. This morning the school referred the matter to the PSNI,” the school informed parents on yesterday.

“This behaviour, while it appears to be part of a trend throughout Northern Ireland, is completely unacceptable.

“Should school become aware of any further posts of this nature they will be forwarded to PSNI along with the others referred to above.”

Lurgan Junior High School isn’t the only to have been affected by similar Tik Tok accounts, with another in Co Armagh writing to parents to warn them of the dangers. Killicomaine Junior High issued safety advice through the school app this week, also stating the behaviour appears to be part of a trend throughout Northern Ireland and is “completely unacceptable”.

In a letter to parents the school said it has been “made aware” of a number of Tik Tok accounts which have been set up “with the aim of humiliating staff and some pupils”.

The Portadown school added: “If we become aware of such accounts or unpleasant posts, we follow advice issued to us and contact the PSNI.”

“Enquiries in relation to this are continuing and we would ask that this footage is not shared. There are no further details at this time,” the PSNI said.

Lurgan Junior High School has been contacted for comment.