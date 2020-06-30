Co Armagh teachers say goodbye to final-year students with touching video of Coldplay song

Teachers at a Co Armagh grammar school have created an online singing tribute to the final-year pupils whose last days of education were cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at Lurgan College used Google Classroom to perform Coldplay's Fix You from their homes.

The teachers each sang the Coldplay hit and sent their recording to head of geography and guitarist Alistair Hamill, who put the final video together.

Principal Trevor Robinson said that while it was good to send the final-year pupils off with some happy memories of, the video also had a "serious message".

"We take cognisance of the fact that a lot of young people will have found lockdown difficult both academically and pastorally," he added.

"The wee simple message in the song is that we will try to fix you. If they need extra support in terms of their academic progress, we'll be there for them. If they need a safety net come August or September, we'll be there for them as well.

"We know we can't fix everything but, as the song says, we'll try to fix them."

Principal Trevor Robinson

The video has been shared widely on social media and has received positive comments from many, including past pupils.

However, Mr Robinson insisted that the video was not about the positive reaction, but letting the pupils know the college is there for them.

"It was bizarre listening back to hear yourself singing without any accompaniments whatsoever," he added.

"We've had 3,500 hits and I thought, '3,500 people are seeing the staff putting themselves out a wee bit for their pupils and that's okay with me'.

"It's not perfect and I think it's good that it's not polished and absolutely perfect because that would be giving the wrong impression to the youngsters as well.

"Perfectionism is a real danger for everybody in society, particularly for young people who think they need to be perfect.

"They don't need to be perfect. We all need fixed in some shape or form and even that video would need to be fixed. That's the message."

Thirteen teachers took part in the video, which ended with the message: "Best wishes to all our Y14 pupils moving on this year. And to our Y11-Y13 pupils, have a great summer and we can't wait to see you again in August/September."

Lurgan College’s Alistair Hamill plays guitar

Praising the work Mr Hamill put into the video, Mr Robinson said it was the geography teacher's "brainchild" and that he was very keen to let the pupils know that while the school building may be closed, the support was still there.

"I think they're going to be well placed to hit the ground running come September, but there will always be some pupils where lockdown has been a real challenge by maybe losing loved ones or not having the same support networks as some of the other pupils," Mr Robinson said.

"It goes back to the song that we will try to fix you and we'll try and make up for whatever it was that you missed."