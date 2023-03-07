Co Armagh youth club facing fight for future after being denied funding by EA

A vital youth service in the south Armagh area is facing a fight for its future after being denied funding by the Education Authority.

St Oliver Plunkett’s Youth Club in Crossmaglen has been in the community for over 40 years and is the last outlet of its kind in the area.

The service it provides is vital as south Armagh is one of the top 25% of areas experiencing social and economic deprivation in Northern Ireland.

But the EA has notified the youth club that it will not receive any financial support this year.

This has meant that the club is unable to provide outreach services; opening hours will be restricted; and staff are facing cuts.

It also means young people will be deprived access to a safe social environment within the community.

Senior youth worker Lizzy Smyth explained the “huge challenge” the club now faces.

“The Education Authority notified the youth club when applying for our current core budget funding for 2023/24 that there would be cuts of £33,000 due to significant financial challenges,” she said.

“This in turn presented a huge challenge to us of how we would provide our services to the young people, including a reduction in the number of hours we could open, the number of young people we could work with per session, no outreach work in the surrounding areas and local schools, alongside staff cuts.

“The youth club were made aware that additional funding to address this shortfall would be available in a second phase, early in the new year with a submission date of February 6, 2023.

“We proceeded with submitting the application in January based on the reduced budget. However, when this additional funding was released, our area couldn’t apply as it was not part of the criteria.

“Last week, we were notified that we had been unsuccessful with our application submitted In January, leaving us with no option but to close at the end of March, until we are afforded the opportunity to reapply.

“These funds are vital as it covers your everyday costs of operating a youth club including staffing, overheads and programme costs.”

Lizzy explained that the social outlet plays a huge part in the community, letting young people in the rural area “acquire life skills, socialise and participate in traditional recreational activities”.

She added: “When they come through the doors each week they are provided with a social outlet and a safe space in their own community, to have fun with their peers and friends.

“They acquire life skills with cookery lessons in the kitchen each night or volunteering in the tuck shop. They can participate in educational programmes such as our own ‘School of Rock’, which is designed specifically for their needs.”

Lizzy expressed the impact the closure of the youth club would have on the young people in the rural community, emphasising its role in supporting the wellbeing of the young people.

She added: “South Armagh is in the top 25% of areas experiencing social and economic deprivation in Northern Ireland.

“Closure of the youth club would heighten the barriers of rural isolation already faced by young people on a daily basis, including lack of transport, digital access, exclusion and extremely limited health and wellbeing services.

”The effects of this should not be underestimated as young people are exposed to social isolation, poor mental health, loneliness, lower levels of greater educational attainment and a greater tendency to addiction.

“The continued impact and emotional legacy that the trauma of the ‘Troubles’ has on the local community should also not be underestimated.

“The youth club provides a social outlet within a safe space that is accessible for all young people in the community to be part of, to help address these needs and issues.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Aoife Finnegan said: “It is unacceptable that the youth club’s application for funding was unsuccessful”.

She has called on the community to “work together” to support the club.

Ms Finnegan added: “The youth club is a vital resource for our community. The lack of access to alternative services available in the south Armagh community highlights the importance of working to secure the youth club, its staff and the services they provide”.

An emergency public meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7.30pm within the youth club facility.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said it recognises the vital role youth services play in all communities, but "it is clear” it is facing significant financial pressures.

“The 2023-24 education budget has not yet been confirmed but it is clear that we are facing into significant financial pressures across the education system,” said the spokesperson.

"Until the budget is confirmed, it is not possible to assess the full extent of the impact on youth service funding.

“Based on the outcome of the Assessment of Needs 2023-26, to best meet the most urgent needs of young people, the number of funding awards available in 2023/24 increased.

"While increasing access for young people, there is a reduced amount of funding available for some individual funding awards compared to previous years. All awards are subject to affordability.

“The EA is facing an extremely challenging financial situation and in this context the budget available to Youth Services in 2023-24 has not been finalised.

"We are committed to working with the Department of Education and the wider youth sector to agree a collaborative way forward that addresses concerns and issues raised.”