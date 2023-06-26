Co Down nursery to move to integrated status after parents overwhelmingly back plans

94% of parents at the nursery school backed the proposal.

Downshire Nursery School will now submit plans for integrated status to the Department of Education

Pupils and staff at Downshire Nursery School celebrating their successful parental ballot to Transform to Integrated status.

A Co Down nursery will become the latest school in Northern Ireland to move officially to integrated status after parents voted overwhelmingly to support the proposal.

94% of parents at Downshire Nursery School in Banbridge voted in favour of plans to transform the school in a ballot put to them this month, carried out by Civia Election Services.

Every adult registered as a parent or guardian was eligible to vote in the ballot.

Kathryn Campbell, Principal of Downshire Nursery School, said a spirit of integration had been apparent at the school for some time.

“The Governors, staff, parents and pupils of Downshire Nursery School are delighted with the result of the Integration ballot,” he said.

"On my appointment to Downshire Nursery School, the spirit of integration was clearly apparent within the school. To create a pathway of choice for parents from the first steps of their child’s educational journey is of huge importance to us as a school community.

"Downshire Nursery School has always welcomed children of all abilities from all faiths and cultures and this official step to become an Integrated nursery school demonstrates the support within the local community.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) and the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) to proceed through the process to become fully integrated.

Read more Parents at Northern Ireland’s largest school vote for integrated status

"We have been providing high quality pre-school education for over forty years and we look forward with pride and positivity to the next forty.”

Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) said the school would become part of a “growing network of schools” offering integrated education in the area.

“We commend the Board of Governors for giving their parents this opportunity,” she said.

Downshire Nursery School will now submit plans for integrated status to the Department of Education

"The results from other parental ballots held in recent years suggest that when parents are informed and engaged on the issue of Integrated status for their child’s school, then an overwhelming majority tend to vote in favour.

"This is most encouraging and reflects the results of many public attitude surveys held on this important issue.”

A development proposal including a Transformation Action Plan will now be put together and submitted to the Department for Education, where a final decision will be made by Permanent Secretary Mark Browne.

It comes after Northern Ireland’s largest post-primary school Bangor Academy also voted to move to integrated status earlier this month.

Parents at the 1,836-pupil school voted by almost 80% to become integrated, with principal Matt Pitts describing the result as “overwhelmingly positive”.

“The entire school community, teachers and Board of Governors look forward to working closely with The Council for Integrated Education and the Integrated Education Fund to proceed through the process to become fully Integrated,” he said.