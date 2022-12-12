Co Down parents in legal challenge over school merger decision in Downpatrick

St Patrick's Grammar in Downpatrick is one of three post-primary schools affected by a proposed merger

A parents’ association at a Co Down grammar school is supporting a legal challenge to a controversial decision by former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to amalgamate it with two others in the area.

The Red High PFA (Parents and Friends Association), which represents more than 500 parents of St Patrick’s Grammar School in Downpatrick, has backed moves for a judicial review of the plan to merge the school with De La Salle High and St Mary’s High.

The decision to seek a judicial review, taken by a primary school pupil’s parent, follows strong opposition in the area to what has been described as a “hasty” decision by DUP MLA Ms McIlveen on October 10 to approve the merger.

The plan was first proposed by the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), on behalf of the De La Salle Congregation, for a 1,600-pupil co-educational voluntary grammar school for 11 to 19 year-olds.

The PFA said the Department of Education undertook an “entirely flawed” decision-making process, in which over 85% (106 of 120) schools in the area opposed the amalgamation at consultation stage and almost 90% of personal responses (539 out of 601) also objected.

Announcing the move to seek a judicial review, the PFA accused the minister and Department of Education of failing to consider overwhelming opposition in the area and taking a “sweeping, ill-informed decision” without regard for the adverse impact it will have on the educational outcomes of children.

The PFA also called on Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education Mark Browne to halt the controversial merger in the absence of a minister.

It questioned the timing of the minister’s decision while working in a caretaker capacity with instability in the Executive and says the “purely theoretical” plan was taken forward at a time when Northern Ireland had no powers to set a budget and without details of how the implementation stage would be funded.

Red High PFA member Colin Bell, whose sons, aged 13 and 15, attend the school, said parents had been left with no choice but to seek legal action against what he called “the reckless and irresponsible plan”.

“Our children’s education has been disrupted enough by the Covid-19 pandemic without an ill-informed, unfunded, purely theoretical plan for a school merger being irresponsibly green-lit by a caretaker minister,” he added.

“This move has the potential to ruin pupils’ futures and has been entirely thrust upon them. We as the Red High PFA stand in complete opposition to the amalgamation and are united in our belief that this will severely impact educational outcomes for our children.

“We are gathering the necessary funds and instructing legal proceedings and we will fight this amalgamation all the way.”

PFA member Sheila Reynolds, whose 15-year-old son will be affected, added: “The long-standing opposition to the flawed Downpatrick school merger has taken a major step forward as we proceed towards judicial review.

“The former caretaker minister seemingly approved this plan without regard to the strong opposition in the community. We will not stand by and ignore it.”

The Department of Education said: “Development proposals (DP) 604-607 were brought forward by the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) in conjunction with the De La Salle Congregation and Down and Connor Diocese and represent a plan for the reshaping of post-primary provision in Downpatrick to address sustainability and provide high-quality education long into the future.

“The Department of Education’s role is to assess proposals once published and does not become engaged in the process until the point of publication.

“The decisions to approve these proposals were taken by former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen on October 10, 2022.

“The four DPs proposed the discontinuance of the three schools and the establishment of a new co-educational 11-19 voluntary grammar school (VGS).

“Any decision in relation to the discontinuance of a school is not taken lightly and it is recognised that closures are emotive and unsettling for parents and children.

“It is in that context that the minister must balance all information and evidence presented to her to ensure that the decision is the right one in the circumstances and the one that will deliver in the long-term interests of children and young people (and, in the case of these proposals, in the interests of the children and young people of all three schools).

“Whenever a decision is taken on any DP, the overriding consideration is the educational wellbeing of pupils.

“All evidence on which the decisions were taken has been published to the department’s website.

“This includes a detailed assessment of both the body of representation made to the department during the statutory objection period and that issued in response to the Education Authority’s pre-publication consultation.

“Once decisions are taken on DPs, they are required to be implemented.”