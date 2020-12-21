Co Down principal admits telling pupils to self-isolate was 'horrible'

The principal of a Co Down grammar school said having to telephone 17 families to tell their daughters to self-isolate was a "horrible" experience, but one which could have easily been avoided.

It is a scenario that has been played out at hundreds of schools across Northern Ireland in the last few days as schools remained open.

Fiona McAlinden, principal at Our Lady's Grammar in Newry, said the experience has left her "frustrated" and it would never have happened if school principals had been listened to by the Education Minister. She explained how a pupil tested positive on Friday, the final day before closing for Christmas. She said there have been five cases at the school since Halloween, which are not related.

"I feel frustrated," she said. "I think it was preventable.

"Previously I had contacted the Public Health Agency about going remote learning, but we didn't have enough cases.

"The Department of Education should have allowed us to go remote learning, the less people in the building the less chance of transmission."

Education Minister Peter Weir announced on Monday that schools would still be returning as normal on January 4, but that remote learning in certain circumstances will be available from January 25.

It will operate on a temporary basis for pupils in years 8-10 from January 25 for at least two weeks.

Primary schools, special schools and pupils in years 11-14 will remain in school.

"The new strain is worrying as well, I think we should have remote learning for the first fortnight of January," the principal said.

"This means the pupils can't visit their grandparents at Christmas, it is disappointing for them.

"It has been clear to me and many other school leaders, since before Halloween, that schools should have moved to remote learning on December 11 to avoid this scenario, but our voices were not listened to," she said in a social media post.

"How can it not be obvious that schools should deliver remote learning for the first fortnight in January?" she asked.

"Exceptions could be made for P7s and Year 12s, so that the transfer test and GCSE English and maths modules could go ahead, but limited numbers would reduce risk for everyone."

Elsewhere there are now 146 students in self isolation for Christmas at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Co Down after 11 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Year 13.