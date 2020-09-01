Co Londonderry primary school class latest isolating after confirmed Covid case

Another NI primary school class is isolating after a confirmed case of Covid-19 (Liam McBurney/PA)

A Northern Ireland primary school class will have to self-isolate for a period of 14 days after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed after just one day of schooling.

Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt sent a letter to parents on Monday announcing that a Primary 3 pupil had tested positive.

Principal Peter Donnelly said in the letter he had sought the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency and had therefore told the pupils in the class they must self-isolate before returning to school on September 10.

"This classroom will now remain closed and EA will arrange for enhanced cleaning of the classroom soon," said Mr Donnelly.

Other classes in the school were in attendance on Tuesday and it's expected school life will go ahead as planned.

"This does underline the need to be patient and follow all guidance and regulations which are in place to try and ensure everyone's safety," said Mr Donnelly.

The safety of pupils is the school's priority, he added, saying the situation would continue to be monitored. Parents with concerns were invited to contact the school.

It follows a similar incident at a primary school in Co Armagh.

The principal of Jonesborough Primary School, Donal Keenan, released an urgent letter to parents on the school's Facebook page on Monday night after a pupil in its Primary 2/3 class tested positive for the virus.

"All children in Primary 2/3 will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date of contact - in school, Friday, August 28," the letter said.

The classroom affected has since been closed and will undergo an enhanced deep clean but all other areas of Jonesborough PS were unaffected.



Mr Keenan added: "I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution has been taken.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Keenan said the school is working with the PHA and the Department of Education.

Many people responded positively to Mr Keenan's letter, praising how the school was handling the situation. One wrote: "Great leadership, Donal. Best wishes to all your staff and pupils for a safe return."

Elsewhere, Ballyclare Secondary School was unable to reopen on Monday after a pupil tested positive after being in the school on Thursday, August 20.

Two schools on the Falls Road - St Kevin's Primary and St Louise's College - previously confirmed positive cases among the school communities.