Co Tyrone primary remains open as EA begins investigation into ‘aspects of closure plan’

A Co Tyrone primary school which was set to close on August 31 will now remain open after the Education Authority (EA) said it had initiated ‘an investigation into certain aspects of the closure plan’.

The Department of Education also confirmed that no decision will be taken on the future of St Mary’s Fivemiletown within the timescale initially set out by the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS).

The school will now welcome a new intake of P1 pupils in September, strengthening the campaign to save the school, which has already included the submission of over 9,000 objections to closure to the Department of Education.

Campaign lead Mairaid Kelly said all connected with the school are delighted they will be returning in September, but said their campaign was far from over.

“St Mary’s Fivemiletown will be back in September doing what we do best, and that’s providing high quality education,” she said.

“We will also be welcoming a new intake of children to Primary one in spite of this lingering threat to our long-term survival.

“The reality is this: if CCMS’ case to close our school by August 31 was robust, we wouldn’t now be in a situation where there are legal and other investigatory processes ongoing to determine whether it was ever an appropriate decision to recommend us for closure in the first place.

“And while we’re absolutely thrilled that the Department have finally confirmed that they won’t be taking any decisions in the immediate future, we soon need to reach a point where they do.”

Mairaid said the increased intake in P1 next September will mean the school will now be operating an additional classroom.

“Our community has stood full square behind us and shown its opposition to this proposal, and it’s about time that was recognised and we were given the space to flourish and thrive as we know we can when we are free of this process,” she added.

“From the very beginning, we have raised our concerns that this process was fundamentally flawed, and it is clear those concerns are finally being taken seriously after we issued challenges against various aspects of the decision making.

“We also know there is a legal case pending, which we are of course watching closely, but we continue to hope that ultimately the Department of Education will recognise the need for, and value of, small, rural schools like ours.”

The school has continued to enjoy extensive political support, with First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA adding her name to the list of those calling for its retention.

After their most recent visits to the school this week, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs Deborah Erskine and Colm Gildernew both welcomed the clarity provided for parents and children in the local community.

Colm Gildernew said: “It’s a significant credit to the entire school community that St Mary’s is in such a strong position to be welcoming new children and increasing its capacity from next September. That doesn’t just happen: small schools who are threatened with closure usually see their enrolments fall away as people lose confidence in them. The exact opposite is happening here.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine added: “Preparing for your child to start school for the first time should be an enjoyable experience, and for many parents in Fivemiletown there has been a question mark in their mind as to whether St Mary’s would be there for them in September. It’s incredibly important that the long term position is confirmed as a matter of urgency.”