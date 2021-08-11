Coleraine ‘perfect place’ for NI’s first vet school, says MLA ahead of report

Plans to bring a veterinary school to Northern Ireland for the first time could take a big step forward with a report into the possibility of establishing a new facility in Coleraine due next month.

Currently, anyone hoping to study veterinary science at university has to go to Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland to undertake their training.

It is hoped that situation can be rectified with the establishment of a facility in the north west, with East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden one of the main driving forces behind the proposal.

The independent MLA said she is now very hopeful progress will be made and said the demand for the school is higher than it has ever been.

“There is no vet school in Northern Ireland and as a result, we are unable to meet the demands of industry,” said Ms Sugden.

“This was true prior to Brexit, but the new livestock checks that have since been required mean there is an even bigger gap between supply and demand.

“We have many young people here who want to study veterinary science, but in order to do so they must travel to Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland. We need to have an option for them here and Coleraine is the perfect place.

Claire Sugden MLA Picture: Martin McKeown Inpresspics.com

“I have no doubt that the assessment of the Strategic Investment Board, on behalf of Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University, will be that a vet school here would help meet the demand of students wanting to study the subject and the needs of industry.

“Coleraine is in a predominantly rural part of Northern Ireland. Access to practical experience would be on students’ doorstep.”

Ms Sugden said the creation of a vet school would also demonstrate a commitment to Coleraine’s long-term future.

She added: “Coleraine has seen courses move to other Ulster University campuses, with nothing to replace them.

“We often hear that the university is committed to Coleraine, but real commitment must be shown in the support and expansion of existing courses.

“It is not just the university that suffers from a lack of investment. Huge parts of the area’s infrastructure and economy are tied to it.

“A vet school for Coleraine would be a win-win – for the university, for Northern Irish agriculture, for students and for the area.”

The report was commissioned by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in March when Minister Edwin Poots said: “I have been concerned for some time that Northern Ireland may not attract sufficient veterinary surgeons to meet the needs of the local agri-food industry in the future, and I have been keen that my department continues to explore options for a more secure supply of vets for Northern Ireland on a longer-term basis.

“Northern Ireland is particularly exposed in this respect as its agri-food industry depends so much on exports, and a high animal health and welfare status; while it is the only region of the UK that does not have its own indigenous veterinary education facility.”

Discussions have involved the vice chancellors from Ulster University and Queen’s University.

Queen’s University vice-chancellor, Ian Greer, said: “The engagement with DAERA was a key step for the development of a veterinary school in Northern Ireland, which has always depended on veterinary graduates from Great Britain and Ireland.

“Being able to produce our own vets would be transformative for Northern Ireland and particularly our agri-food industry.”

A spokesperson from Ulster University said: “Ulster University is supportive of proposals to consider the establishment of a Veterinary School in Northern Ireland and interested in discussing this concept more fully to develop a preferred way forward with the Steering Group which includes the relevant government departments and stakeholders.

"Ulster University offers outstanding synergistic provision in a range of disciplines, including our existing expertise in biomedical sciences, pharmacy and through a strategic and longstanding partnership with CAFRE. Therefore, we are confident we can bring related and valued expertise and experience to this discussion.”

The British Veterinary Association is also supporting the plan.

“Across the UK, we are seeing real problems with veterinary capacity. We’re already working across the sector to increase recruitment into the veterinary profession and improve the retention of our colleagues across all areas of veterinary medicine,” said NI Branch president, Mark Little.

“Opening a new vet school in Northern Ireland presents opportunities to encourage young people from our local community to pursue a veterinary career, as well as building on our strengths in veterinary research into animal health and welfare and public health.”

DAERA had previously indicated the report would be due in September.