Concern as some sub teachers in Northern Ireland will not be paid until next month following problems with new teaching register

Serious concerns have been raised after it emerged that some substitute teachers in Northern Ireland will not be paid this month.

It follows problems with a new teaching register that went live for the first time in August.

The Northern Ireland Supply Teacher Register (NISTR) was previously removed from the control of the General Teaching Council and placed with the Education Authority (EA).

It was launched for sub teachers last month, but was hit with technical issues – since resolved – that left some users unable to log on to the new system.

According to a letter from the EA to school principals on Thursday, the authority said all NISTR bookings have to be signed off with the current payroll period, which for August was September 5. Stormont's Department of Education agreed to extend this deadline by two days to give schools more time to sign off their bookings.

"Additional staffing resources were put in place to process over 3,400 retrospective bookings submitted by schools and to provide assistance to those experiencing difficulties in using the new solution," the letter reads.

"Please be advised: All bookings that were 'accepted' by supply teachers and signed off by schools in NISTR by 6pm on 8 September 2022 for days worked up to 31st August 2022 will be paid on 16th September 2022.

"If a booking was not confirmed by a teacher and signed off by a school before 6pm on 8th September, 2022, the teacher will be paid on 18th October 2022."

This means some sub teachers will have to wait until mid-October to be paid.

The EA added: "Please note that there is no potential for those teachers whose bookings were not signed off by the extended deadline to receive an interim payment. If you are aware of bookings that were not processed before the extended deadline, please advise the teachers affected at your earliest convenience.

"Increased staff resources remain in place to manage the high volume of NISTR queries. Staff are working as efficiently as possible to respond to all queries."

Justin McCamphill of the teaching union NASUWT said the union is being inundated with messages on a daily basis in relation to problems with the introduction of the new system.

"While it is expected that there will be teething issues with the introduction of any new system, it is fair to say that there have been more issues than anyone would have anticipated,” he said.

“The new system has the potential to be one of the best systems anywhere for deploying temporary workers and we expect that these issues will not recur in the October pay roll.

“It is also the case that most of the issues are not the fault of the NISTR team. Nevertheless, many substitute teachers were expecting to be paid today for work carried out in August. Failure to pay these teachers is causing extreme financial hardship in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis.

"Teachers have told the NASUWT that they cannot afford to put fuel in their car to get to work in the first place.”

"It is now incumbent on the Education Authority to put arrangements in place to immediately pay a cash advance to all those impacted by the situation.​”

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan added that the fact that some substitute teachers could be missing out on their pay, in the middle of a cost of living emergency, is an “absolute disgrace and cannot be allowed to happen”.

“When the issues with NISTR were first reported to me by concerned principles and teachers I was given assurances by the EA that they were resolved quickly – this clearly has not been the case,” he said.

“One principal has described the situation to me as a ‘shambles’, while teachers have been allocated shifts without being properly informed, while others have struggled to access the system at all.

“The inflexibility shown by the EA in their letter to schools is nowhere near good enough, these problems were caused as a result of their system not working as intended and they should be bending over backwards to rectify the situation and ensuring that all sub teachers receive their money on time.

"Expecting teachers to wait an additional month for payment when they will have mortgages, rent and bills to pay and at a time where costs are rising every week is nowhere near good enough, but is unfortunately typical of the substandard approach we have come to expect from the EA.”

The EA said: “The delay to the launch of the new Northern Ireland Supply Teacher Register (NISTR) to the 29 August and the technical issues experienced in the first few days have been disappointing and frustrating for all involved. The Education Authority has apologised to all users for the inconvenience caused.

"Extensive additional staffing resources were put in place to manually input around 5,000 retrospective bookings for days worked in August on schools’ behalf and to provide assistance to those experiencing difficulties in using the new solution.

"The department also extended the August payroll deadline by two days to provide additional time for bookings to be placed on system and for teachers to accept the bookings and schools to sign-off on attendance.

“Nearly 3,500 temporary teachers received salary payment for August days today (16 September) however it is regrettable that a number of teachers who worked in August did not receive payment for various reasons including bookings that were not confirmed or signed-off prior to payroll cut-off and technical access issues.

"Every potential avenue has been explored to provide those affected with an interim payment option, however unfortunately no viable option could be identified. These teachers will receive payment as part of the next monthly payroll run.

The NISTR Support Team and the system suppliers and developers are working diligently to resolve any known issues and to make ongoing improvements to this agile system development in line with feedback received from users to ensure that the new system provides the envisaged intuitive booking system that enables schools to make contact with available supply teachers with ease and provides a platform for equitable employment opportunities for this vital part of our workforce.”