Controlled schools ‘can’t support’ integrated education bill

The chief executive of the Controlled Schools’ Support Council has launched a defence of the sector and said he remains opposed to the Integrated Education Bill progressing through the Assembly.

The Private Member’s Bill from Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong passed the latest consideration stage after a lengthy session which caused division after division, spread across three days of debate in the chamber.

Currently there is legislation which obliges the Department of Education to encourage and facilitate integrated education.

Ms Armstrong’s bill proposes the setting of minimum targets for the number of children being educated in integrated schools, as well as providing dedicated funding for facilitation of the sector.

It aims to reform and meet the growing demand for integrated education, giving it the same support as controlled and maintained schools, allowing for its promotion and provision.

But Mark Baker said that while Northern Ireland “must prioritise our children and young people being educated together” the “assumption that only integrated schools can effectively perform this is fundamentally flawed, as is the assumption that all other schools are single identity”.

The controlled sector is the largest education sector in Northern Ireland. There are 552 controlled schools in Northern Ireland, representing 49% of all schools.

“The purpose of all schools should include the promotion of good relations and respect for identity, diversity and community cohesion,” the chief executive said.

“We can all support legislation that promotes our children and young people being educated together, which has at its core inclusivity and diversity across our society.

“We cannot support legislation that creates inequality and potentially more division. Unfortunately, the current Integrated Education Bill, which is reaching its final stages in the Assembly, is not something that we can support.

“Controlled schools are inclusive and promote diversity,” he continued.

“Controlled schools are reflective of their local communities and open to all within them. Using language such as segregation and apartheid is disrespectful to our schools, the pupils who attend them, the parents who choose them and the staff who work in them.

“Such language is divisive as society strives to move forward together. The language in the Bill of one sector succeeding is the language of winners and losers. We need a future where all children are valued equally to be winners not those in a specific sector.

“Controlled schools embrace the opportunity to prioritise the education of our children and young people together in all schools. The controlled sector represents 49% of all schools and needs to be part of the conversation. It is not helpful for controlled schools to be misrepresented and politicised in the lead into an election. The Minister of Education recently commissioned and initiated an Independent Review of Education.

“Presenting a complex piece of legislation aiming to promote one group of schools, above all others, outside of this review, is ill judged and pre-emptive. Education in Northern Ireland has significant challenges that are not addressed in this legislation,” he added.

“There is no mention of underachievement and no solution to underinvestment.

“We must be concerned that those who disagree, not with the intent of the legislation but with its content, are presented as being part of the problem and not the solution. The Controlled Schools’ Support Council, which represents and advocates for controlled schools, is disappointed that it is unable to support this legislation which, while reflecting the ethos of controlled schools doesn’t respect them.”

Opposition has also come from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS).

A further consideration stage of the bill is ye to be scheduled in the Assembly, though progress has been thrown into doubt following the resignation of the DUP First Minister last week.