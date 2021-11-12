Controlled Schools’ Support Council tells MLAs sector should not be labelled ‘Protestant only’: Fears integrated education bill could open legal minefield

Officials from the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) have told MLAs the sector should not be labelled as ‘Protestant only’ and expressed ‘grave concerns’ over an Integrated Education Bill being brought to the Assembly.

The Controlled sector accounts for almost half of all schools in Northern Ireland (49%) and maintained that “all other grant aided schools will be placed in a secondary position” if the bill by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong passes.

The bill, currently passing through committee stage, is seeking to reform and meet the growing demand for integrated education, giving it the same support as controlled and maintained schools, allowing for its promotion and provision, but there are fears any legislation proposed could open a legal minefield.

Mark Baker from CSSC told Stormont’s education committee: “The controlled sector is a sector that is open to all and the controlled sector, on a daily basis, delivers on what the Good Friday Agreement proposes and promotes.

“Controlled schools are sometimes erroneously referred to as Protestant schools.

“I would suggest that the intention of integrated education is the education of our children and young people together."

He added: “It’s the purpose within the bill, and we agree with those purposes. But it is stating potentially that a type of school should be prioritised. Surely we should be working with all schools?

“Is it (this bill) just one type of school which is deemed as being integrated?” he asked. “Controlled schools are open to all.”

MLAs were also told that CSSC has further concerns about the bill being enacted before the ongoing Independent Review of Education has the opportunity to report.

“We expect equal and fair consideration to be given to the needs of the 146,000 children and young people in controlled schools,” said Mr Baker.

The committee was meeting following census figures from the Department of Education which showed that only 143 of around 1,000 schools in Northern Ireland have at least 10% of pupils from a Protestant background and 10% from a Catholic background.

The statistics showed that there are no Catholic or no Protestant pupils in 287 schools, around 30% of all schools. The analysis also suggested 70% of pupils attend schools where there is less than a one in 20 chance of meeting a pupil from the other main religious tradition.

THE CSSC also highlighted the potential of the education system being bogged down with judicial reviews should the bill pass in its current format, as all new schools would be integrated “by default”.

“Exactly what does that mean in terms of the definition of integrated?” asked Mr Baker.

“The problem with this bill is that it has wide-ranging implications. At the heart its intentions are sound - promoting our children and young people working together.

“This is too complex to be dealt with in this manner.”

Also appearing before MLAs, the Education Authority said there was an issue of the potential “for ongoing legal challenge”.

“The bill would enable schools to self-designate as integrated, which is at odds with the current reasonable numbers test,” said EA official John Unsworth.

“Wording contained within the bill, specifically the word promote, is a substantial concern.

“The bill potentially leaves the door open for a school to self-designate and that goes against the current position and the current accepted practice.

“This could lead to other schools taking a legal challenge that they should also be able to self-designate different elements of their provision.”

EA official Michelle Corkey said there was a concern within the organisation “at the absence of any consultation with the EA by the proposer of the bill during its preparation and advance of its publication,”

On Wednesday representatives from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools also expressed concerns the bill could undermine the sector by creating a two-tier education system with integrated education placed about other sectors.