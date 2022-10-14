Controversial merger of three Downpatrick Schools gets go ahead from Department

The merger of De La Salle High School, St Mary's High School and St Patrick's Grammar School has been approved. Stock image

Three Downpatrick schools - one Catholic grammar and two non-selective schools - have been given the go ahead to amalgamate, despite much controversy and criticism since it was first suggested.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen approved the merger of De La Salle High School, St Mary's High School and St Patrick's Grammar School today.

A letter posted on social media, sent by the Department of Education to Mr Gerard Campbell, chief executive of CCMS (Council for Catholic Maintained Schools), outlines that the three schools will be “discontinued” and the establishment of a new 1,600-pupil co-educational voluntary grammar school created in its place by September 1 2023.

In a previous consultation carried out by the Education Authority (EA), 106 out of 120 responses were opposed to the plan.

An original plan to include a fourth school - St Columba's College in Portaferry - as part of the merger was dropped in 2019.

The Board of Governors of St Patrick’s Grammar have voiced opposition in the past as many parents believed the plan would be detrimental to pupils living in rural areas as the closest available Catholic boys grammar school would be as far away as Newry.

Other respondents said that the plans would disadvantage pupils in rural areas.

An alternative plan to merge De La Salle with St Mary’s High School was previously suggested, leaving St Patrick’s to continue to operate as a grammar school in its own right in Downpatrick, but that will now not be considered as part of the new approved plans.

About 40% of pupils are set to be admitted through academic selection in the new school set-up.

The rest will be admitted on the basis that the new school is their nearest Catholic post-primary school.

In a statement to BBC News NI, CCMS said it welcomed the Education Minister's decision.

"The proposal will bring together De La Salle High School, St Mary's High School and St Patrick's Grammar School to create a new grammar school in the trusteeship of the De La Salle Congregation," the CCMS said.

"The proposal offers the potential for all children from a family to be educated together at post-primary level, similar to their experience at primary school in the area.

"The new co-educational post-primary school will have a vision and ethos of inclusion and educational excellence in keeping with the tradition espoused by the Catholic family of schools.

"CCMS and Trustees look forward to working with the school communities in establishing the new school."

The Education Authority and the Department of Education has been approached for comment.