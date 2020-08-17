Coronavirus: Belfast's Methodist College will 'strongly encourage' pupils to wear face coverings

Pupils at Methodist College in Belfast - one of Northern Ireland's largest grammar schools - will be "strongly encouraged" to wear face coverings when they return to class.

According to Methody's "return to school protocol", staff will also be provided with visors to wear on the school premises.

"Where practicable, face coverings must be worn in staff rooms and during adult to adult meetings lasting more than 15 minutes and by adults visiting the school site," the protocol adds.

"Pupils in all year groups are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when indoors (school buildings, school transport etc) where it is safe and practicable to do so.

"Face coverings are strongly encouraged for activities that entail large numbers of staff or pupils within an enclosed space where social distancing is not possible."

It comes after Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) announced face coverings will be mandatory for pupils and staff when they return in the coming weeks.

BRA principal Hilary Woods said the decision was made to ensure the safe reopening of the school.

"We want the full education of the pupils to be our priority and we don't want anything to jeopardise that," she told the BBC.

"We are a large school, we have over 1,400 pupils, 200 staff and due the nature of our site, it is impossible to maintain social distancing at the recommended one metre.

"Therefore, in order to safeguard all members of the community and particularly our vulnerable pupils and members of staff we felt this was sensible advice."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Peter Weir published guidance last week on how schools should prepare for the new school day.

Recommendations include:

Staggered arrival times and pick up times at school gates

Face coverings are 'strongly encouraged' for activities involving large numbers of staff or pupils in an enclosed space

2m social distancing between adults and as "far as practicable" between adults and pupils

Use of 'protective bubbles' and increased hygiene measures

A one-way system in school buildings

The guidance, however, has been branded as "unrealistic and unfair" by Northern Ireland's largest teaching union.

The NASUWT voiced concerns that schools have not been given enough time to prepare and the guidance will increase workloads for teachers.

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “It is entirely unfair and unrealistic to expect schools to be able to respond effectively to this guidance with just one week before they are due to open fully to all students.

“Given the commitment to reopen schools fully for the start of the autumn term, Ministers must now commit the resources that will be needed to enable schools to implement the guidance and to reopen safely.”