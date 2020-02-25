Coronavirus: Five Northern Ireland schools take precautionary measures after trips to Italy

Schools in Northern Ireland have taken precautionary measures to isolate pupils due to the coronavirus outbreak after half-term ski trips in Italy.

There are five schools known to have issued advice to staff, parents and pupils. There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly the situation was "fast moving" and updated guidance would be sent to schools. He said it was up to each school what measures they took, but thought it unlikely they would completely close.

The Public Health Agency today told anyone in Northern Ireland who has been in northern Italy to stay at home for 14 days if they develop cough, fever, or difficulty breathing and seek medical advice.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that Our Lady and St Patrick's College in Knock has issued advice after a number of pupils returned from a skying trip in Italy.

Antrim Grammar School pupils were in Andalo, north of Pisa which is a category two region. Travellers from category 2 regions are not required to undertake special measures, but are requested to self isolate and contact their doctors - although not attend hospitals or surgeries.

For those that have travelled to a category two area, they are advised to continue as normal unless they get a cough, fever or have breathing difficulties.

"As a school we have taken all of the precautions as advised from the Public Health Agency," principal Jenny Lendrum said.

Banbridge Academy's school principal issued a letter to parents warning any student or staff member who has returned recently from Northern Italy to 'self-isolate'.

Mr Robin McLoughlin, head teacher of Banbridge Academy, released the letter on Tuesday morning following updated government advice for travellers.

A group of 88 pupils and staff from the Academy had been skiing in the resort of San Valentino. A number are understood to have stayed at home.

They departed for the slopes on Saturday, February 15, with the trip lasting for a week.

During the trip, updates had been posted on the school’s Twitter page.

The letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, reveals Banbridge Academy sought advice from the Public Health Agency.

In his message issued to parents/guardians principal Mr Robin McLoughlin said: “Following the news article on the BBC this morning regarding advice for travellers returning from Northern Italy, the school sought advice from the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency.

“The Public Health Agency has recommended that any pupil or member of staff who recently travelled to Northern Italy, and is displaying flu-like symptoms, should be isolated as soon as possible and should self-isolate at home.

“In addition, as a further precaution, siblings or other family members showing flu-like symptoms should self-isolate and not attend school.”

Mr McLoughlin said it had been “an extremely busy morning” for the school as they sought advice from the relevant government agencies.

“The information we receive is constantly being updated by the Public Health Agency and I encourage you to check their website for further details,” the principal added.

In a statement, Limavady Grammar school said a group of Year 10 pupils recently returned from Marilleva, Italy and travelled through Bergamo, Milan Airport on Saturday 22 February.

"Following the advice of the Public Health Agency this morning all pupils and staff who travelled from Italy have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure. This situation is fluid and may change with further advice from the Public Health Agency."

To date, 229 people have tested positive for the virus and seven have died, with police manning checkpoints around 11 quarantined northern towns.

Elsewhere, around 50 pupils at Ballymena Cambridge House Grammar School have also been sent home as a precaution. They were in the Lombardy area but it is understood did not visit the affected towns.

It too took the decision after advice from the Public Health Agency and the pupils are to stay away for 14 days.

This is precautionary - none of them were in those nine towns, none are showing any symptoms Elma Lutton

School principal Elma Lutton said the move was a precaution.

She added: "Taking cognisance of advice from the Public Health Agency and following advice from the education authority, the pupils and staff on that ski trip have been sent home for 14 days self-quarantine.

"This is precautionary - none of them were in those nine towns, none are showing any symptoms.

"They were in the Lombardy region but went through Milan airport."

There are strict quarantine restrictions in two northern hotspots close to Milan and Venice.

Thousands of people cannot enter or leave several towns in the Lombardy and Veneto regions for the next two weeks without special permission.

Outside the zone, sporting events have been cancelled and many schools and businesses have suspended normal operations.

I am glad to see that precautions are in place and hopefully no-one will be affected by it. Parent Marty Adams

Cambridge House Grammar is one of the leading schools in Ballymena, with more than 900 pupils.

One of the parents whose child was not affected, Marty Adams, said: "As a parent, and I am sure every parent would echo the same, this is a matter of concern.

"I am glad to see that precautions are in place and hopefully no-one will be affected by it, but people were able to return to the school and spend some time in the school."

The new strain of coronavirus originated last year in Hubei province in China.

It causes a respiratory disease called Covid-19 and produces flu-like symptoms.

China has seen thousands of infections and deaths.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has had a briefing from the Education Minister on the matter.

He said: "I understand that some pupils are just back from a half term ski holiday to Italy and those pupils have now been sent home from school to self-isolate as a precaution of Coronavirus. It is clear this is a precaution in line with best practice and no pupil is reported to have this.

"Obviously my thoughts are with these children and families and teachers at what can be quite distressing time but it is important that full advice is taken at this time."