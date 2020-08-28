Coronavirus: Mum of Tyrone boy removed from class wants update of isolation guidance

A mum whose son was traumatised after being left alone in a room by his teachers wants the department to bring in minimum standards for Covid isolation in schools. (Danny Lawson/PA)

A mum whose son was traumatised after being left alone in a room by his teachers wants the department to bring in minimum standards for Covid isolation in schools.

Current guidance requires children who show coronavirus symptoms to be taken from class and put in a room behind a closed door until they can be collected - but there are "no restrictions" on how these spaces are set up.

Earlier this week a school in the Republic of Ireland was reported to have set aside a garden shed for kids to self isolate.

The Co Tyrone woman, who asked for her name not to be used, said the practice should be standardised to protect pupils.

Her son has become terrified of being left alone after he was repeatedly taken from his classroom and left behind a locked door at his former school. The mum-of-two added: "As a parent who has navigated a child through this pre-Covid I am aware of the seriousness of this issue.

"We had to remove doors from the house. He only recently got the bedroom door put back on his room but we can't close it.

"The minimum should be a standard size, access to water and a window for ventilation.

"One child's experience should not differ from another due to 'lack of space'." The Department of Education (DoE) has previously updated its guidance to require adult supervision, and for schools to keep a record of whenever a child is isolated.

Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma welcomed the changes made so far - but said more clarity was needed.

She also wants ventilation to be mandatory - instead of "ideal", as the current guidance says.

She added: "I recognise variations in physical capacity and space across schools, however, emphasise the need for a consistent approach to be taken by schools when separating/isolating symptomatic children until they are collected by a parent and that ventilation should be provided."

A DoE spokeswoman said guidance was based on public health advice.

It states: "A child awaiting collection should be moved, if possible, to a room where they can be isolated behind a closed door. Appropriate adult supervision must be provided. Ideally, a window should be opened for ventilation."

She added: "This allows schools the flexibility to manage cases as they arise on their sites, without being overly prescriptive. The Department will continue to keep the guidance under review, working closely with the sector."

Department of Education guidance states: "A ventilated space should be available for pupils (with appropriate supervision) / staff who become symptomatic to wait in until they can be collected or safely get home. Education settings may wish to draw on the broad principles illustrated in these examples to help inform bespoke local solutions. There should be no restriction on how spaces are configured to best support the educational needs of learners whilst adhering to social distancing requirements. Education settings will be best placed to consider the right approach for their own individual circumstances."

"A risk assessment should be undertaken by the school to address this.

"Schools should fully document this process to ensure a record is held of who made the decision, who was contacted, who provided supervision and who picked up the child."