Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 11 deaths and almost 2,000 cases reported

Robin Swann plea to prevent New Year's Eve gatheringsDeath toll rises to 1,322Cases since outbreak now 72,834Reopening of schools delayedRollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine begins on Monday in NIScroll down to follow today's live blog

NI is currently under a six-week lockdown (Brian Lawless/PA)

A further 11 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 1,929 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,322 and the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak to 72,846.

Some 8,228 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

It comes after a record 2,143 cases was reported on Wednesday.

Of the 11 fatalities, nine happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday, while two deaths happened previously.

There are currently 495 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 34 in intensive care and 27 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 100% capacity.

A total of 107 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Today's positive cases are again a stark reminder that Covid thrives in company.

"If you choose to meet with others outside your household this New Year you may well be inviting an unexpected guest to the party. Protect your loved ones, protect others, protect 2021."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Peter Weir announced on Thursday morning that the return to school for thousands of pupils will be delayed.

Both primary and secondary schools will deliver remote learning in the first week of the new term and, for secondary school Years 8 to 11, remote learning will continue throughout January.

Schools will open next week to accommodate vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Childcare settings, including those attached to schools, pre-school facilities, nurseries and special schools, will also open as usual next week.

Read more Return to school in Northern Ireland delayed by a week as Covid infections soar

The news comes as chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride confirmed the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Northern Ireland will begin on Monday, with an initial batch of 50,000 doses allocated to the region.

Dr McBride said those would be rolled out to GP practices on Monday.

"The GP programme will run alongside the ongoing vaccination programme and will prioritise those over 80 initially but will quickly work down through the priority groups recommended for vaccination by JCVI (Joint Committee on vaccination and Immunisation)," he said.

"JCVI have now recommended that as many people on the JCVI priority list as possible should be offered a first vaccine dose as the initial priority.

"The four UK chief medical officers agree with JCVI that prioritising the first doses of vaccine for as many people as possible will deliver the greatest benefit in the shortest possible time."

Scroll down for all the latest updates: