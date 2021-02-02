Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further 17 deaths and 447 new cases reported

Death toll rises to 1,878Another 447 test positiveSummer grades to be based on teacher judgment, Education Minister announcesScroll down for live updates

The Department of Health has a reported a further 17 deaths in Northern Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA).

A further 17 people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has reported.

Nine of those deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Tuesday and eight happened previously.

The death toll has now risen to 1,878.

Another 447 new Covid cases were also identified in testing.

There have been 3,517 positive cases in the past week, down from 4,631 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 92% with 2,800 people in beds. A total of 66 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - 58 of those are ventilated.

And 105 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

It comes after Education Minister Peter Weir announced that grades for this year's cancelled exams will be based on teacher judgment.

In an update to the Assembly on Tuesday, the DUP MLA said an algorithm system - which caused controversy last year - would not be used.

Last month, the minister cancelled GCSE, AS and A Level examinations in Northern Ireland due to the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Weir said lessons had to be learned from the summer.

He outlined that grades will be based on school professional judgments and there will be an appeals process with indemnity in place for schools.

"Fairness to pupils is my priority, and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision I take," he said.

"I have taken exceptional and unprecedented steps to ensure our young people are supported to progress in education, training or employment.”

He said a robust process would be established, training and support put in place for students and principals as well as assessment resources and no pupil would be penalised for missing an element of their examination.

“In order to ensure fairness and consistency across centres there will be a process undertaken by CCEA to review the process used by centres to determine grades,” he added.

Qualifications will be issued to students in August as per usual, Mr Weir said, in line with the rest of the UK.

