Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further six deaths and 1,662 new cases reported by Department of Health

Death toll rises to 1,354Cases since outbreak now 78,072Foster speaks out on school reopeningScroll down to read Sunday's coverage

A further six people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 1,662 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,354 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 78,072. Some 11,810 people have tested positive in the past seven days alone.

All six fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

There are currently 507 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 36 in intensive care and 22 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at 96% capacity.

A total of 107 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks.

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster vowed that the Executive "will do all it can" to ensure pupils can return to school on January 11, despite the rising Covid infection figures.

The DUP leader was speaking after Education Minister Peter Weir stated on New Year’s Eve that the majority of school pupils won't return in the first week of January as planned, with primary school pupils to be taught remotely until January 11.

Remote learning will continue throughout January for years eight to 11.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mrs Foster said it is the Executive's plan for schools to reopen on January 11, however this could not be guaranteed due to the new strain of Covid-19.

Read more Where it all went wrong: Five reasons why Covid infections in Northern Ireland have soared to a record high

She also expressed concern about the life chances of young people during the pandemic.

"We will do all that we can to keep pupils in school. We do recognise that with this new mutant version of Covid-19 there are difficulties and it transmits among younger people, and we have to take that into consideration," she said.

"I certainly don't want to be in a position of keeping our young people at home.

"It is important that we get young people into schools again, but we have to have remote learning for a short period of time and I hope it is a short period of time."

Check out our blog below to see how Sunday's developments unfolded: