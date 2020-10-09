Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Pandemic getting 'graver by the hour', warns Swann as record 1,080 cases reported

Robin Swann warns tighter restrictions could be comingDeputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill self-isolatingNumber of daily cases in NI exceeds 1,000 for the first time in new recordUK Government to pay two thirds of employees' wages if businesses forced to shutPeter Weir announces changes to exams and qualifications due to Covid disruptionDepartment of Health death toll remains at 587, while NISRA stats show over 900 Covid-related deaths in latest figuresScroll down to read how Friday unfolded

The coronavirus emergency is becoming graver by the hour, Health Minister Robin Swann has warned.

A record high in the daily number of new positive cases was recorded on Friday as ministers ponder tighter restrictions.

Mr Swann said: "The situation is grave and getting more so, on a daily if not hourly basis."

"I am advised that further restrictions for Northern Ireland are likely to be required in the very near future, in the event of positive cases continuing their current upward trajectory.

"This will be necessary to reduce hospitalisations and loss of life and to protect our health and social care system from being overwhelmed.

"Unfortunately, as has been stated, the seasons are not in our favour, as winter leaves health and social care at its most fragile every year."

Stormont ministers are taking into account the wider societal and economic consequences of any further regulations.

Mr Swann said: "The Executive is in effect in a double bind - wanting to protect our citizens and hospitals from the virus while seeking to prevent lasting and widespread economic damage, with all the implications that will bring for the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

"It is my view that this is the single biggest challenge facing our Executive and Assembly in the modern era of devolution."

The estimate of the reproductive rate of the virus is between 1.3 and 1.8 for new positive tests and hospital inpatients.

Over the last week, there has been a further marked 100% increase in cases in the context of a moderate 15% increase in testing, the minister said.

Mr Swann said: "There has been a progressive rise in Covid hospital patients, which are now around 33% of peak levels during wave one.

"This trend is expected to become more pronounced in the very near future in the light of the sustained spike in new cases."

A record 1,080 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

No further deaths have been reported leaving the toll at 587.

The new cases bring the total number confirmed since the outbreak to 18,190. Some 5,272 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

At 1,080, the daily increase surpasses the previous record set last Friday, when 934 cases were reported.

There are currently 132 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 16 patients in intensive care.

A total of 36 care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is to undergo a Covid-19 test after a close family member tested positive for the virus.

Ms O’Neill is self-isolating since she learned of the news.

