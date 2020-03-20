Coronavirus: Principal's heartache at saying goodbye to her P7 pupils over three months early

A principal says she is heartbroken at having to close the doors to her pupils and asked parents to be patient with teachers as they are reacting to advice by the hour.

Lesley Mawhinney, head of Maghera Primary School, will say goodbye to pupils this week and still does not know when the doors will reopen.

It is a similar story all across the province following the announcement that schools will close from Monday as the fight to control the spread of coronavirus is stepped up.

"We need parents to be patient. We don't have all the answers yet. As soon as we know, they'll know," she said.

Around two-thirds of the usual 97 pupils attended the school yesterday, with staff still trying to put final preparations for remote learning in place.

"I can't deny it has been stressful. What's most important is that we look after the children, especially the younger ones who don't know exactly what's going on. We would urge parents not to panic them," she said.

"Mental health is vital and keeping children in routines and not alarming them is crucial.

"We're really feeling for the P7 pupils. They're going to miss out on the fun things together at the end of term. Today is really the end of their primary school lives and it's such a rushed, sad way to end."