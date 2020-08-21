Coronavirus: Rushing to reopen Northern Ireland schools will lead to 'next care home crisis', teaching union warns

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to reopen next week (Tim Goode/PA)

Three days before schools across Northern Ireland open their doors for the first time in months, a leading teaching union has warned that a “rushed reopening” could result in the “next care home crisis”.

Six union leaders have addressed MLAs on Stormont’s Education Committee ahead of schools reopening following their lengthy closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new school term begins next Monday for P7, Year 12 and Year 14 pupils and for vulnerable children across all year groups.

All other pupils will return to school the following week.

The return to school will be on a full-time basis of five days a week for all pupils, including those who attend special schools.

Revised from previous proposals set out in June, Education Minister Peter Weir’s new guidance was published last week and included "relaxed" social distancing rules and optional face coverings in classrooms.

Earlier this week the Belfast Telegraph heard from Dr Graham Gault, vice-president of the National Association of Head Teachers (NI), who said the guidance was “appalling” and “totally insufficient”.

“There is a genuine fear in the profession that this guidance may not be achievable in some schools and it’s a level of angst that I’ve never seen before,” the Maghaberry Primary School principal said.

Dr Gault told this morning’s committee meeting that school leaders and staff want to know if Minister Weir intends to set up a helpline for parents who are concerned about sending their children to school.

Adding that principals are not qualified to assess medical risk, he said: “We’re asking the minister what immediate and ongoing assistance will be given to principals to ensure that staff and pupils who are extremely clinically vulnerable are kept safe”.

Justin McCamphill, from the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), said it would have been “more cautious and sensible to open schools on a phased basis to see what the impact would be before moving to a full reopening”.

“We’re now seeing the outworkings of a rushed reopening,” he added.

“We have schools putting out measures that they have not consulted with their staff on.

"This will lead, in my view, to what I think is going to be the next care home crisis”.

National Education Union (NEU) representative Alastair Donaghy said while his members support the reopening of schools as soon as it’s safe to do so, there are concerns around the lack of “adequate social distancing”.

“We’re also concerned there is no plan B should infection rates continue to rise but where localised lockdowns may occur,” he added.