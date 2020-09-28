Coronavirus: Students 'need clarity' over staying on campus

There have been calls for clarity over whether students should remain at their university accommodation, as fears grow about young people here spreading coronavirus to their family homes.

The call comes as hundreds of students in Manchester and Glasgow are currently locked in their halls of residence following Covid-19 outbreaks at the two institutions.

With the rising level of cases in Northern Ireland, there are concerns asymptomatic students who return home to see family or work part-time jobs will inadvertently spread the virus.

Speaking last week, First Minister Arlene Foster suggested that students should "consider staying in their university accommodation" during weekends.

Collette Cassidy, president of the Ulster University Students' Union, emphasised the need for clarity and "advanced notice" around any decision taken by the Executive, explaining it shouldn't be done, for example, "a few days before the Christmas holidays".

While she stressed students should follow the health guidelines, Collette added: "There are many reasons why students may have to travel home - part-time jobs, caring responsibilities and the family support network they need at home.

"There needs to be clearer guidance, specific for students issued from Executive."

Dr Gabriel Scally, a leading epidemiologist who sits on the Independent Sage group, emphasised the need for learning to be facilitated at family homes in order to eliminate the requirement to stay on campus.

"Students should have the ability for [teaching] to be done from their family home and therefore there would be no need for students to be congregating in halls of residence in large numbers," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"People have to make their own risk assessment. If they are coming back into a home and particularly if there is anyone vulnerable there, they should probably self-isolate for a period."

Ulster University was not able to provide a statement by the time of publication, while Queen's University said students should, "avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and carefully consider the potential risks to themselves and others before doing so".