Coronavirus: This year's AS awards can't be considered for 2021 A-levels, says Northern Ireland Education Minister

Education Minister Peter Weir said there is no other option but to discount AS-level results from final A-level grades in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He suggested to include those AS results that will be awarded by teachers this year, in the 2021 overall A-level award could harm students chances of getting into university.

Speaking to Stormont’s Education Committee on Wednesday, Mr Weir explained that the process will see pupils in Northern Ireland on the same footing as their counterparts across the UK.

It was announced earlier this month that teachers will predict the grades they think pupils would have achieved in cancelled GCSE, AS and A-level exams.

AS grades, which normally make up 40% of the final A-level mark, will be awarded this summer but will not count towards the final A2 results.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossen said he has been inundated with concerns from parents and asked the minister if the AS marks could be considered for 2021 results.

“It has the potential to put massive pressure on students, making the AS and A2 exams even more high stakes than they already are at a time when normal teaching is being seriously disrupted,” he told the Education Minister.

Mr Weir admitted that it wasn't the “perfect solution” and it would be preferred if pupils could sit their exams.

He stated, however, that it was the “only way forward” and everyone doing AS or A2 exams in 2021 will be on "exactly the same basis".

“That means that the mark in 2021 will effectively be an examination that will mark them on that basis," he added.

“That’s where it becomes a competitive route for university but if we have a Northern Ireland situation which is partly based on an examination and partly based on an earlier assessment, there is a danger that that will not be considered as robust as people who are competing for university places.”