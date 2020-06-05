Coronavirus: Two Enniskillen Catholic grammar schools scrap 2021 transfer test

Two further schools have said they will scrap the transfer test (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two Catholic grammar schools in Enniskillen have become the latest to confirm they will not use transfer tests to select pupils for 2021.

Mount Lourdes Grammar and St Michael's College said they had taken the decision due to the significant disruption to the education of pupils in P6.

The schools are in the Diocese of Clogher and normally use results from the GL Assessment test, which is run by the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC).

A joint statement released by the schools said there had been "significant disruption to the education of pupils since March 2020, including that of P6 pupils".

""The Boards of Governors and Principals of Mount Lourdes Grammar School and St. Michael's College have agreed, in light of the current circumstances, and for one year only, that neither school will use outcomes from the GL Entrance Assessment as part of their admissions criteria for the academic year 2021-22," said the joint statement.

"Pupils applying to these schools will not be required to provide a GL Entrance Assessment result."

It's after five Catholic grammar schools in County Down said last week they would not use the PPTC test for their 2021 intake.

The schools in Newry and Kilkeel said they had made the move due to the disruption to the education of P6 pupils.

Integrated school Lagan College also scrapped the test for one year, citing the exceptional circumstances that P6 children are experiencing and concerns for their well being.

Both Mount Lourdes Grammar and St Michael's College normally use results from the GL Assessment test to select pupils.

Mount Lourdes Grammar has about 750 pupils and admits 96 girls every year.

St Michael's College is a boys' grammar with more than 650 pupils and admits 100 children each year.

In their statement, they said they had agreed to "temporarily amend" admissions criteria for the 2021-22 academic year.

"Both schools remain committed to Catholic Ethos with a focus on pastoral care and high quality learning and teaching. Those who would normally apply to be admitted to each individual school are encouraged to continue to do so."

A further 20 other Catholic grammar schools who use the transfer tests run by the PPTC havenot yet announced whether they will also change their admissions procedure for 2021.

About 30 other Northern Ireland grammar schools use the transfer test set by AQE to admit pupils.