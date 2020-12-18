Covid: Minister Peter Weir under fire for insisting Northern Ireland schools reopen in early January

Education Minister Peter Weir's decision to insist that all Northern Ireland schools are to open again in the first week of January was slammed as a "disaster waiting to happen".

The minister made the announcement in a statement issued at 8pm on Friday night - a timing which also came under fire from teaching unions NASUWT and INTO.

Minister Weir said his main priority was to protect children's education, mental health and wellbeing during the current pandemic.

"I am mindful of the impact the pandemic is having on our children and young people, particularly those who are vulnerable and from disadvantaged backgrounds," minister Weir said.

"We have a high number of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland, for many of these pupils school is a safe haven and closing schools will immediately deprive them of this safe space.

"That is why I have decided that it is in the best interests of all pupils for schools to open in the first week of January so that their education is not disrupted any further."

Justin McCamphill of the NASUWT hit out at the decision, saying an early return was "a disaster waiting to happen".

The teaching union official said he was "incredulous that the Minister of Education has chosen to email school principals at 8pm on the last day of term to tell them that schools will be fully reopening in January - with no more in the way of mitigations than the existing guidance around hand washing, ventilation, using protective bubbles combined with the already mixed messages on social distancing and face coverings".

"Teachers have lived in fear over the past few weeks as infections increased in schools and across the community while there was no intervention prior to Christmas to help reduce the R rate," Mr McCamphill said.

"We now know that Covid will spread rapidly until the 26th December while schools are due to return on the 4th January - this is a disaster waiting to happen.

"It is an inevitability that education will be disrupted in January as students and staff test positive and colleagues need to self-isolate," Mr McCamphill said.

Gerry Murphy, northern secretary of the Irish National teacher's Organisation, said his members were angry, disappointed and frustrated by the decision.

"The minister clearly has no regard for the health and wellbeing of education workers, INTO members, and it would appear he has little concern for the children and young people in his Department's care - or their parents."

He also criticised the timing of the announcement, and called on Mr Weir to reconsider.

"He should instead take account of the rapidly rising R number and consider where it sits in light of the broader strategy agreed by the NI Executive."

Graham Gault, president of the National Association of Head Teacher's NI chapter, tweeted: "Our school leaders have had the most challenging year, alongside their staff.

"They needed clarity about January and have been given more of that this evening. Now, the important thing is to get to the point where they can turn off their phones and get that much-needed respite."

Minister Weir also urged all education stakeholders to work together to ensure children could sit the transfer test in their own schools.