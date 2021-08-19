Covid: Northern Ireland schools finally given guidance just days before the new term

With less than a week to go before pupils start returning to classes from the summer break, the Department of Education has published new guidance on how schools should plan for the academic year.

The guidance confirmed the ending of class bubbles for school children, but indicated pupils should remain “in consistent groups where possible”,

Face coverings will remain in place inside school for post-primary pupils for at least the first six weeks of the new term, with a review scheduled for October 8.

But questions remain about the self-isolation regulations for pupils who come into contact with positive Covid-19 cases.

The new guidance refers schools to the current guidelines from the Public Health Agency, with specific guidance to be published “ahead of the return to school”.

Graham Gault, the president of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland, said it was a relief for teachers to see finally see it arrive.

“Principals can now get on with the job of preparing for the new school term properly,” Mr Gault explained.

“While there are no very significant changes to what we expected, the department could still have made things a little easier for schools by offering a brief summary highlighting the key changes rather than requiring them to go through the revised guidelines in full to find them.

“But it is a relief to finally have some guidance before the new term.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said school leaders, key partners and trade union representatives had all been consulted ahead of publication.

“This revised guidance builds on the important experiences gained by our school leaders and staff throughout the pandemic and will help schools plan ahead confidently for the new school year,” she added.

“It allows schools leaders to determine their own individual circumstances when deciding what measures are needed to ensure that children and young people can access education in a safe environment.”

The minister also confirmed that “educational settings are no longer required to operate a system of formal protective bubbles”.

“However, in order to support effective contact tracing, schools will be asked to ensure pupils remain in consistent groups, where possible,” she said.

“Schools should continue to put measures in place to minimise transmission of the virus. Face coverings should continue to be worn inside all school buildings by post-primary pupils, including in classrooms from the start of the new term. The Executive agreed that this would be subject to review on October 8.”

While there is no formal guidance on self-isolation and testing, schools are being asked to refer to the current Public Health Agency guidelines.

“In regard to self-isolation and testing for staff and pupils identified as a close contact, guidance is being prepared by the Public Health Agency ahead of the return to school in line with current guidance for close contacts on the NI Direct website,” the minister said.

“Further detailed guidance on the self-isolation requirements for close contacts of a positive case is available on the NI Direct website.”