Covid testing of pupils begins at NI special schools

Rapid Covid testing of pupils, staff and parents has begun at five special education schools in Northern Ireland, the Chief Medical Officer has confirmed.

Dr Michael McBride said the plans were well in place to extend the testing to the remaining 39 special schools.

"It's obviously a very complex process for both parents and children, and indeed staff," Dr McBride told MLAs.

"That will all be facilitated through lamp tests; saliva based tests which are less invasive for the children."

His comments come after Northern Ireland's Children's Commissioner accused the Executive of abandoning special schools with almost a third of them now providing classes on a part-time basis.

Koulla Yiasouma said politicians are failing in their duty to provide a full education to children in all special schools, with uncertainty continuing over safety issues and the Covid testing and vaccination of teachers.

"Despite the fact that, at the start of this lockdown two months ago, all special schools were to remain open for over 6,000 children and young people, we know there have been a number of schools that have only been able to offer part-time provision," she said.

"It is unacceptable that many children are still not receiving the education and health care they require, and indeed are entitled to, from their special school setting."

She said urgent steps must be taken to address the very real concerns about the continued detrimental impact of part-time education on the most vulnerable children's education, health, and wellbeing.

"Schools are facing a number of issues including workforce absence, concerns that risks haven't been appropriately assessed and adequate safeguards put in place, and uncertainty regarding testing and vaccinations," she said.

"Urgent action must be taken by the Department of Education, the Education Authority (EA), Health and Social Care, and Special Schools principals and Boards of Governors to identify and resolve the issues.

"There must be improved communications and consultation with schools and parents, a rapid roll out of the testing programme in special schools, prioritisation of the vaccine for school staff, and continuous monitoring and review of the impact of part-time or blended learning on education."